 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Guardian)   Monkey Christ vs Francesca's shepherds... FIGHT   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Piero della Francesca, Christmas, History of painting, Jesus, Nativity of Jesus in art, Nativity of Jesus, Piero della Francesca's Nativity, Faces  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 9:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh no! Where will we ever find another old painting depicting baby Jesus and shepards?

What's that you say? All of them?
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, the "Monkey Christ" was made with paints that you couldn't reverse without destroying what is underneath, and this restoration was done with paints you can, I don't actually see the problem here, other than some guy on a website looking for clicks.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hol' up. We had nothing to do with that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Monkey Christ is the perfect name for that painting.

I didn't know it had a name.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: Monkey Christ is the perfect name for that painting.

I didn't know it had a name.


It's named "Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables", you speciest POS.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no. That's bad, but Monkey Christ was so much worse.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gis: monkey christ

Never have i been more disapointed
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.