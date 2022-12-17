 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Angelenos mourn as a famous Hollywood cougar's life ends in tragedy   (ktla.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Los Angeles, Griffith Park, famed mountain lion P-22, Los Angeles River, heart disease, Los Feliz backyard, Santa Monica Mountains, National Park Service  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 6:35 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nooooooooo Sharon Stone, I thought she was just starting to enjoy life again.


/Sorry about P-22, read many stories about him over the years. Also sorry he died after getting hit by a car and was in pain till the end.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Safe at last, Kim!

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At keast a zookeeper wasn't involved
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
P-22's Decade in Griffith Park.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anne Heche died back in August, subby.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my theory that Chihuahuas would be a healthy addition to my diet.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: There goes my theory that Chihuahuas would be a healthy addition to my diet.


I think you just want to avoid getting hit by a car while pursuing the Chihuahua.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigMax: There goes my theory that Chihuahuas would be a healthy addition to my diet.


Chihuahuas.  Not even once.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: P-22's Decade in Griffith Park.


Thank you. This is exactly what I wanted.

What a magnificent beast!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh. The cougar was an icon, but he wasn't my #1 choice of Los Angeles freeway-bounded wild animals. That award goes to the freeway chickens.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Aw. Bummer.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
12 years old is pretty dang good for a wild mountain lion. Obviously, they live longer in captivity (20 years or so)...but he was wild and free.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, in the previous article the phrasing coming from the governing bodies was basically prepping everyone that this was going to happen. Not a terrible way to go. I might give my niece and nephew euthanasia dart guns in case I start to go into physical and mental decline. "Ow! I think I got stung by beeon my neck!" *everything goes black*
 
sammyk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: P-22's Decade in Griffith Park.


Thank you for sharing.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.