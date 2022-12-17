 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WESH Orlando)   Reverse self-defense ploy unsuccessful in PlayStation revenge murder case   (wesh.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Murder, death penalty, Life imprisonment, Jury, Bilotta's defense team, self-defense, Joshua Barnes, Prison  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"He wasn't coming right at me!"
Or
"He was going straight away from me!"

Just aren't going to fly in any court, even today.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have attended the University of PlayStation.

MST3K Playstation Underground Promo
Youtube bWTmSFcxSu0
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This has the same stink of white fear that I grew up with. The news was constantly sowing fear of black teenagers because "they are killing each other for their shoes".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The death penalty was on the table, they waived the death, we tried to resolve it but couldn't so we were basically forced to trial,"

Tried to resolve it how? By offering a guilty plea?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I will sentence you to life in prison without the possibility of parole," Judge Melissa Souto said.

Be ironic if the prison rec room only had a Wii.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "I will sentence you to life in prison without the possibility of parole," Judge Melissa Souto said.


The life sentence is mandatory in a case where there's a guilty verdict to first-degree murder.

Not like the judge has a choice.

Weird that M1 is mandatory life without parole. My state it's 20 years minimum, 60 years maximum, but can be higher with aggravating factors. We also have a gun enhancement that adds 25 years that must run consecutive, cannot be waived by prosecutors or the judge, and is not eligible for any sentence credits, so that means M1 with a gun is effectively a 45 year minimum sentence.

My cousin was sentenced to 60 years back when you could be paroled after 50% of the sentence served, but since he's innocent (DNA tests show he didn't commit the murder) he will not be paroled because the parole board hates people who constantly claim for three decades that they didn't commit the crime.
 
