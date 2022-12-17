 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Russian troops stationed in Belarus on brink of civil war with Belarus troops as tensions explode over ethnic insults. No cows being flung by trebuchets yet but it could come to it (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yo, Belarus.

russia says you're just more russia.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most Byelorussians would disagree with the idea that Belarus ought to be part of Russia. Of the few who agree with that idea, most of them are named Lukashenko.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just telling the old lady "You know what we need is this conflict to turn into a bigger clusterfark"
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them fight. Fark user image
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Ukraine is calmly standing in its non-quaking boots.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just rub some vodka on it.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be hilarious if Lukashinko and his Russian buddies get tossed out of the country in a military coup.  The anti-Russian officers got to know that Ukraine and the west will support them, and that support will put them in a much better position than having to die in Ukraine.  Hell chances are good that most of the Russian troops in Belarus would lay down their arms and try to surrender in the face of a coup.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way.  A war launched on the premise Russian are the superior race over their neighbors is leading to trouble when Russians mingle with some of their neighbors.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*snerk*  Please proceed.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
War in the south is going so well, let's open another front. Good thinking, Vlad.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

King Something: Most Byelorussians would disagree with the idea that Belarus ought to be part of Russia. Of the few who agree with that idea, most of them are named Lukashenko.


Lukashenko obviously doesn't want Belarus to be a part of Russia, since he'd then no longer be the dictator of his own nation.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Numerous conflict situations are connected with precedents of contemptuous attitude of the Russian military towards Belarusians.

After the last year, I don't see how the Russian army can be contemptuous of an SCA event, much less and army who is willing to train their people..
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're going to need an unsigned long integer to hold the number of times Putin has doubled down on dumb.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQAB-Jw6nno

It seems the Russians are mocking the Belarusians ethnic traits, whatever they are.

I noticed that every clip with Lukashenko has him adjusting his suit, as if its ill fitting.
 
Theeng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Numerous conflict situations are connected with precedents of contemptuous attitude of the Russian military towards Belarusians.

After the last year, I don't see how the Russian army can be contemptuous of an SCA event, much less and army who is willing to train their people..


Even us furries could give the Russians a lesson in organizing things.
 
Hinged
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Belarus is Russia's Mini-Me.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQAB-Jw6nno

It seems the Russians are mocking the Belarusians ethnic traits, whatever they are.

I noticed that every clip with Lukashenko has him adjusting his suit, as if its ill fitting.


Yall ever notice that Belarusians slavic squat like this

While Russians slavic squat...like this
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Armenian Radio was asked: Are the Russian people the brothers and friends of the Belarusian people?

The answer was: You can choose your friends.
 
alienated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does subby understand what a  "civil war "  is ?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
putie was just in belarus yesterday for talks... i guess things didn't go so well?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perhaps the Russians are trying to pick up girls in Minsk?
 
alienated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hinged: Belarus is Russia's Mini-Me.


The day you are right about, well , anything , the universe will have already ceased to be .
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: The Armenian Radio was asked: Are the Russian people the brothers and friends of the Belarusian people?

The answer was: You can choose your friends.


And your nose.

But not your friend's nose.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Considering how the Ukrainians are handling the Russians I don't the the Belarusian troops are going to take any shiat from the Russians.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: War in the south is going so well, let's open another front. Good thinking, Vlad.


You ain't seen nothing yet.  As things continue to get worse for Russia, Putin will need more and less expensive support from 'allies' like China and India.  And when it doesn't come, he's going to get very angry and start with threats.

When this is over, I think there's a non-zero chance that a nice hunk of Russia ends up under Chinese management.
 
Hinged
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alienated: Hinged: Belarus is Russia's Mini-Me.

The day you are right about, well , anything , the universe will have already ceased to be .


Obviously then, you've fallen through a black hole.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe the Russians should recruit some Confederate "reenactors."

Dearest Martha:
After our unsuccessful campaigns in Washington, we have found ourselves on a new front in the war, much further away from home. The people here have a strange language and strange customs, yet seem happy to let us fight.

I have trouble understanding exactly what they mean by letting their sons and fathers remain at peace while we take up thier cause. I assume it is because their sons and fathers have tragically died and they need our help.

They do seem to lack some of the comforts of home, such as intriguing web sites and Hot Pockets, but promise that we will be well cared for at the front.

Do not fear for me, Martha. I look forward to the day we can be reunited. Your new friends Joshua and Ethan sound interesting. You must tell me more about them in your next letter.

Yours Truly,

Hezekiah
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would not be surprised if the Deranged Dwarf in the Kremlin decided to annex Belarus with the troops he has in-country. That would be unlikely to work out well for him, as the population of Belarus has already been engaged in partisan activity against the russian presence (and Lapdog Lukashenko) since the stolen election a couple of years ago (Good luck, BC!).
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So you're saying when Orcs and Trolls try to fight together against a common foe, they end up fighting against each other? Shocking.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russian soldiers have infuriated their Belarusian counterparts by using ethnically charged insults towards them.

They call every Belarusian "Lugosi".
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Russian soldiers have infuriated their Belarusian counterparts by using ethnically charged insults towards them.

They call every Belarusian "Lugosi".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hinged: alienated: Hinged: Belarus is Russia's Mini-Me.

The day you are right about, well , anything , the universe will have already ceased to be .

Obviously then, you've fallen through a black hole.


I will spell this out so even a moran can understand. Belarus has an actual opposition to the ruling regime.
They technically won the last election, but the current asshole bastard ( lots of words that would not survive the filters and terms that would send me to band camp are redacted ) used troops to put down protests and jailed dissenters. And I am not talking "we just hate putin but want an imperial russia" that exists in russia , but one that actively cares about their country and wishes to be closer to the EU and the rest of the civilised world. And also has people helping Ukraine .

And I wish all of them , especially one who just might see this thread - ALL of the best wishes that I can summon forth.

So , no , not a mini me russia.
Read sometime - you might just learn .
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: I would not be surprised if the Deranged Dwarf in the Kremlin decided to annex Belarus with the troops he has in-country. That would be unlikely to work out well for him, as the population of Belarus has already been engaged in partisan activity against the russian presence (and Lapdog Lukashenko) since the stolen election a couple of years ago (Good luck, BC!).


I keep thinking about the fallout of the defeat in the Falklands by the military junta in Argentina.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220330-argentina-s-dictatorship-dug-its-own-grave-in-falklands-war
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQAB-Jw6nno

It seems the Russians are mocking the Belarusians ethnic traits, whatever they are.


When I worked for Wargaming.net a bunch of years ago, I was told that the main problem they had being based in Minsk was that they couldn't keep programmers around. As soon as someone got a couple of months of 'World of Tanks' on their resume, they used that to get a job practically anywhere else they could outside of Belarus. Except Russia, because Russians treated them like shiat.

Not a firsthand anecdote of course so take that as you will, but it tracks.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"What we should really do is turn against russia now that they helped us invade Poland." -Y'all know who

How did that work out again?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

toraque: Ketchuponsteak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQAB-Jw6nno

It seems the Russians are mocking the Belarusians ethnic traits, whatever they are.

When I worked for Wargaming.net a bunch of years ago, I was told that the main problem they had being based in Minsk was that they couldn't keep programmers around. As soon as someone got a couple of months of 'World of Tanks' on their resume, they used that to get a job practically anywhere else they could outside of Belarus. Except Russia, because Russians treated them like shiat.

Not a firsthand anecdote of course so take that as you will, but it tracks.


My personal anecdote is my daughter-in-law.  She went to university in Minsk (where she is from) studying foreign languages.   Right after she graduated she moved to Paris.   I'm not really clear what she does, but it is international business relations/logistics.   She loved Paris, but her job took her to the US which was supposed to be temporary.  I'm glad it wasn't so temporary because after several years she met my son.   But the one certain thing was that she wasn't going to return to Belarus.
 
