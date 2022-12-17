 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Mediaite)   Amazon employee saves colleagues with Prime shooting   (mediaite.com) divider line
38
    More: News, Employment, English-language films, Sergeant, armed Amazon contract employee, American films, Danny Glover, Police, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

1218 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 5:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An actual good guy with a gun. Color me shocked.

/note the distinct lack of a badge
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if the "Contract Workers" were covered by AMZ health insurance plan?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet the next update will be the Amazon contract worker being made an ex-Amazon contract worker due to carrying on premises.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yo if you're gonna shoot up an Amazon fulfillment center, you should probably know Jeff Bezos isn't there. This isn't Dickensian London, the boss never comes to work. You're slaves to an absentee slaver.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Murphy was pronounced deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and gunfire from the third male,"

Was there an "And STAY dead!" added?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cause of and solution to.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy with a gun.

He needs a raise.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: An actual good guy with a gun. Color me shocked.

/note the distinct lack of a badge


He's fortunate that he wasn't immediately shot by the first officers to arrive on the scene.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Yo if you're gonna shoot up an Amazon fulfillment center, you should probably know Jeff Bezos isn't there.


Is a flex warehouse the same as a fulfillment center
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh great. Yet ANOTHER exception to the rule that the ammosexual gun humpers are going to jump on to claim a gun is a valid means for self defense. Like we've said in the hundreds of other threads like this, this sort of thing is incredibly rare. As often as this happens, you'd think we wouldn't have to say that anymore.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: I wonder if the "Contract Workers" were covered by AMZ health insurance plan?


No. Flex drivers don't actually work for Amazon. They work for whatever company is basically renting the vans from Amazon
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
gunman was dead when police arrived from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

What a hero
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: QuesoDelicioso: An actual good guy with a gun. Color me shocked.

/note the distinct lack of a badge

He's fortunate that he wasn't immediately shot by the first officers to arrive on the scene.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.


Dude shot himself.

/was the guy who killed Hitler a hero or not?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: QuesoDelicioso: An actual good guy with a gun. Color me shocked.

/note the distinct lack of a badge

He's fortunate that he wasn't immediately shot by the first officers to arrive on the scene.


No chance. The cops were told it was Amazon Elementary School.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.


So by your logic Fox News/OANN/Breitbart et al. either hate the "good guy with a gun" argument or are wilfully not covering the plethora of examples because reasons? Because based on your statement if neither of those are true you're able to list hundreds of articles from those sites covering more "good guy with a gun" events than shooting events.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abox: Nintenfreak: Yo if you're gonna shoot up an Amazon fulfillment center, you should probably know Jeff Bezos isn't there.

Is a flex warehouse the same as a fulfillment center


They're more of a last mile, satellite warehouse. They don't pick or pack any orders there. They receive the already packed shipments from a fulfillment center where they sort them and flex drivers deliver them from there.

The one I work out of has 11 different contract companies working out of it making deliveries.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Other employee soon to be fired for having fun on Amazon property in bid to save money.

/former Amazon employee
//yes they are that petty
///ask me how I know
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A good guy with a gun ACTUALLY did something!  Stop the presses!!!!
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He managed to shoot his romantic rival anywho.

No reason to think he was gonna just shoot random folks, but best not to find out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.


You think this story makes guns look good?
Had there been zero guns present, nobody would be dead.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.


"Zardoz" wasn't a documentary.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gbv23: He managed to shoot his romantic rival anywho.

No reason to think he was gonna just shoot random folks, but best not to find out.


Was this Rocky and Danny then
 
Azz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For every "good guy with a gun" there are 100 that pissed their pants and cowered
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [frinkiac.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


The contract has JUST BEEN REVOKED.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.


Show me five times this has happened before.  Back up your claim that this happens more often than not.  There have been over 600 mass shootings in America this year so fark it, show me over 600 times this has happened, where the good guy with a gun stopped the bad guy with a gun.  I won't be waiting for your five examples since they don't exist, so I doubt you'll be able to find over 600 of them.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not.



Not true, but thanks for perpetuating the myth anyways.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: QuesoDelicioso: An actual good guy with a gun. Color me shocked.

/note the distinct lack of a badge

He's fortunate that he wasn't immediately shot by the first officers to arrive on the scene.


Three guesses as to his skin color, and the first two don't count.
 
Kar98
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: An actual good guy with a gun. Color me shocked.

/note the distinct lack of a badge


Happens all the time.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Are the guns OK?


Sure, everybody's always worried about about the guns, but nobody even mentions the poor bullets.
 
Kar98
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Oh great. Yet ANOTHER exception to the rule that the ammosexual gun humpers are going to jump on to claim a gun is a valid means for self defense. Like we've said in the hundreds of other threads like this, this sort of thing is incredibly rare. As often as this happens, you'd think we wouldn't have to say that anymore.


As often you say you have to say "this doesn't happen all that often", it seems to happen a lot.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jso2897: kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.

You think this story makes guns look good?
Had there been zero guns present, nobody would be dead.


Not true, Amazon does sell lawn furniture.
 
Kar98
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.

Show me five times this has happened before.  Back up your claim that this happens more often than not.  There have been over 600 mass shootings in America this year so fark it, show me over 600 times this has happened, where the good guy with a gun stopped the bad guy with a gun.  I won't be waiting for your five examples since they don't exist, so I doubt you'll be able to find over 600 of them.


Take your pick, friend:
https://www.nraila.org/gun-laws/armed-citizen/
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.

Show me five times this has happened before.  Back up your claim that this happens more often than not.  There have been over 600 mass shootings in America this year so fark it, show me over 600 times this has happened, where the good guy with a gun stopped the bad guy with a gun.  I won't be waiting for your five examples since they don't exist, so I doubt you'll be able to find over 600 of them.


Did you try googling it?
 
Kar98
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shinji3i: kdawg7736: These stories happen more often than not. The media never wants to report on anything good with a gun. It's like there is an agenda or something.

So by your logic Fox News/OANN/Breitbart et al. either hate the "good guy with a gun" argument or are wilfully not covering the plethora of examples because reasons? Because based on your statement if neither of those are true you're able to list hundreds of articles from those sites covering more "good guy with a gun" events than shooting events.


There's a section in the NRA magazine just for this particular type of event:
https://www.nraila.org/gun-laws/armed-citizen/

Also, screw the NRA, but also, the two or three times I had pull a gun on somebody, no shots were fired and it never made the police reports, much less the news.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.