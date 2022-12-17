 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NYPost)   Big Apple sliced by alarming 37% increase of fatal slashings, stabbings   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New York City, Stabbing, last year, Manhattan, Fatal stabbings, Crime, 27-year-old woman, stab wounds  
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The golden rule of percentages... if they use a percent, the actual increase was a smaller number.  < 33 people and has to get a 1:3 ratio with the old number doesn't exactly make for all that big of an increase in a city of millions.

Man.  Numbers are fun.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tarothin: The golden rule of percentages... if they use a percent, the actual increase was a smaller number.  < 33 people and has to get a 1:3 ratio with the old number doesn't exactly make for all that big of an increase in a city of millions.

Man.  Numbers are fun.


When they give percentages instead of actual numbers, you know someone is pushing bullshiat.  They do it with red light camera stats all the time.  Accidents down 33% since the cameras went up.  And then you look at the accident count and it went from 3 to 2 at the intersection.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark off postmitter
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
NYC is still far safer than almost everywhere else in the country subby.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NYC Post readership up by an alarming 37% amongst scared old white men.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the NYPD is running another fund raiser.  Is it that time of year again already?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This and the last thread, I think there's that one mod on duty right now. You all know the one I mean.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like they could use more guns.
 
Hinged
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: NYC is still far safer than almost everywhere else in the country subby.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SureJan.gif

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not reading a NY post link and my media source said nothing about these supposed victims.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tarothin: The golden rule of percentages... if they use a percent, the actual increase was a smaller number.  < 33 people and has to get a 1:3 ratio with the old number doesn't exactly make for all that big of an increase in a city of millions.

Man.  Numbers are fun.


If only there were raw numbers in the article, we could know for sure.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gun laws are finally working.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
and they probably rank stabbings as nonviolent.....
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hinged: weddingsinger: NYC is still far safer than almost everywhere else in the country subby.


[Fark user image image 220x220]


Don't let sourced facts and charts get in the way of your circle jerk or anything. Can't let those go against the right wing medias narrative you've blindly accepted.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-06-07/is-new-york-city-more-dangerous-than-rural-america
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tarothin: The golden rule of percentages... if they use a percent, the actual increase was a smaller number.


I don't know if I fully subscribe to this theory
 
walrusonion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old New York is back baby!
 
