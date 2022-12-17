 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Law and Crime)   Cool: Going on a multistate road trip to spend time with your 8-year-old daughter. Sick: Your deceased daughter   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
31
    More: Sick, Police, Sheriff, Mandie Miller, Aleksander Kurmoyarov, Washington State couple, South Dakota, law enforcement of the death of a child, Death  
•       •       •

696 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)



31 Comments     (+0 »)
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Murder
 
PreMortem
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rick Santorum unavailable for comment.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure they weren't just packing road snacks?

am22.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't click. Was it a carpool lane hack?
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did she like the Corn Palace?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Didn't click. Was it a carpool lane hack?


No, it was this:

west.la.lawyer: Murder
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fat boy: How did she like the Corn Palace?


Has ANYONE who has visited the Corn Palace liked it?  (My parents dragged me there, I dragged my kid there.. still thought it was lame..)
 
mossberg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For a great road trip with cadaver movie check out the little Canadian indie film Highway 61
 
jsmilky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fatties are all nuts
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I spent quite a while with my dead daughter.  We were kept at the hospital, though.

Handing my daughter over to the coroner was easily the darkest Moment of my life.

He offered me $50 for the body so he could use the HOV lane.  I knew I should have asked for more but he caught me in a moment of weakness.

What a mistake.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grief can really fark people up
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I really like the whole "mug shots at an angle" thing. In this case it's adding a certain sense of whimsy, which is much needed given the dark nature of the story. With that jaunty angle it almost feels like the classic American standard All Star by Smash Mouth should be the background music for the story.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie...
resize-media.festival-cannes.comView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Grief can really fark people up


No, like said upthread at least twice, this was murder.

There was already a warrant out for homicide by abuse, so there was already probable cause of abuse.

They didn't turn the body in because it showed signs of abuse. They finally decided to get out of town. And they hoped time would erase the physical signs of abuse. I see no other logical fact pattern.

And they might've been right. They may get away with murder and only face charges of "failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child." It might be hard to show cause of death after a body has been decaying for three months depending on the nature of the abuse. I rooting for a skilled autopsy doc here.
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably would have been better if she had been cremated.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: I really like the whole "mug shots at an angle" thing. In this case it's adding a certain sense of whimsy, which is much needed given the dark nature of the story. With that jaunty angle it almost feels like the classic American standard All Star by Smash Mouth should be the background music for the story.


Oh, that's the "Gay Mom" song
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well that was terrible and they are terrible.
Poor kid
 
Slypork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kentucky Fried Movie: United Appeal for the Dead
Youtube CF2ZhY8xX_w
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Murder


What evidence is there of that?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aungen: I spent quite a while with my dead daughter.  We were kept at the hospital, though.

Handing my daughter over to the coroner was easily the darkest Moment of my life.

He offered me $50 for the body so he could use the HOV lane.  I knew I should have asked for more but he caught me in a moment of weakness.

What a mistake.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's definitely a bit sick on the surface. But, we also don't collectively get to decide how a set of parents grieves losing their young daughter. I can see that in a "we wanted to show her the world" misguided sense

//bad idea, but I can understand the logic clouded by grief....
 
drayno76
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mgh: fat boy: How did she like the Corn Palace?

Has ANYONE who has visited the Corn Palace liked it?  (My parents dragged me there, I dragged my kid there.. still thought it was lame..)


I've somehow missed this pleasure in life.  A little googling and I have an answer for you however. 

It appears this sister did get some joy out of her brother's misery while there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drayno76: ...


or brother with long hair, or budget Hansen brother.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Neglect and abuse.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: west.la.lawyer: Murder

What evidence is there of that?


There was probable cause for that. I don't know what the evidence was, but warrants were issued for homicide by abuse. So some judge somewhere thought there was enough evidence to constitute probable cause for murder.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was her name Bernice?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just when you think "how stupid can people be"...some moran takes that as a challenge...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: MythDragon: Grief can really fark people up

No, like said upthread at least twice, this was murder.

There was already a warrant out for homicide by abuse, so there was already probable cause of abuse.

They didn't turn the body in because it showed signs of abuse. They finally decided to get out of town. And they hoped time would erase the physical signs of abuse. I see no other logical fact pattern.

And they might've been right. They may get away with murder and only face charges of "failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child." It might be hard to show cause of death after a body has been decaying for three months depending on the nature of the abuse. I rooting for a skilled autopsy doc here.


Well I didn't RTFA, and I was kinda hoping they were just decent people who were just overwhelmed with tragedy.

Should have realized people just suck
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: MythDragon: Grief can really fark people up

No, like said upthread at least twice, this was murder.

There was already a warrant out for homicide by abuse, so there was already probable cause of abuse.

They didn't turn the body in because it showed signs of abuse. They finally decided to get out of town. And they hoped time would erase the physical signs of abuse. I see no other logical fact pattern.

And they might've been right. They may get away with murder and only face charges of "failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child." It might be hard to show cause of death after a body has been decaying for three months depending on the nature of the abuse. I rooting for a skilled autopsy doc here.


<sigh> Score another one for wishful thinking about the parents' intents..

Sometimes, people just shouldn't be parents. Poor kid. Hope the hindus are right - she'd deserve it.
 
fat boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mgh: fat boy: How did she like the Corn Palace?

Has ANYONE who has visited the Corn Palace liked it?  (My parents dragged me there, I dragged my kid there.. still thought it was lame..)


Sorta agree with you there, went thru there in 1972, folks had to stop because that is what we did on road trips. Liked Wall Drug better
 
