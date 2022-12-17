 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(DW)   That's some fine police work, Klaus. No, seriously   (dw.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Dresden, Prosecutor, display case, Dresden's Green Vault, public prosecutor's office, individual items, total value, considerable part  
•       •       •

Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It belongs in a museum!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations to Germany for finally learning how to return stolen gems, precious metals, and other artifacts that were forcefully and unfairly taken.
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read an update to this story on a German news site and it gets ever weirder: apparently, 6 members of a mafia family are currently on trial for the theft and one of the lawyers gave the police the location of the stash. They're expecting a surprise motion when the trial resumes on Monday.

The speculation is that they'll get reduced sentences for returning most of the loot - which is historically priceless, aside from its $100+ million material worth.

It's the same crime family that's been accused of stealing the Big Maple Leaf (a 220-pound solid gold coin, only 5 of which were ever made) from another museum, but that's probably been melted down and sold long ago.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So they stole all of this and it was still sitting there in a closet or something somewhere.
Why would you take that risk without any plan to unload the stuff?
 
algman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So they stole all of this and it was still sitting there in a closet or something somewhere.
Why would you take that risk without any plan to unload the stuff?


A syndicate may be playing the long game here.  They figure eventually the heat dies down on this stuff, and what with tyrannical monarchies coming back into fashion, there may be people looking for some crown jewels.
Also, smart criminals don't get caught...
 
