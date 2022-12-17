 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KIRO-7 Seattle) Bubba's truck got stuck, and that's when the Pit Bulls showed up. Yup (kiro7.com)
    More: Sad, Pit Bull, Attack, CARROLL CO., American Pit Bull Terrier, Breed-specific legislation, Ivan Bubba Rawles III, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Michael Ray Mabry  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The owner needs to go to prison. I'm sure his cellmates will want to hear about how wonderful his dogs are were.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohhh but they're so sweet and loving.  Not more violent than any other dog. OoooEeeeeeEEEoooookklll
 
Hinged
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NOT MY LITTLE SNOOKUMS! HE WOULDN'T HURT A FLY! HERE'S 32 PICTURES OF HIM WITH A SMALL CHILD!

ONLY 17 STITCHES ON THE KIDS FACE!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Definitely good that he lived <wince> Honestly, I'm not 100% sure how we have any rural mail carriers at all that don't just have a pitbull pre-clamped to their leg at all times. People are absolutely irresponsible with their pets - myself included.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JediQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?


A combination of the press always singling out specific pit bull dog attacks which perpetuates the "all Pit bulls = bad" myth, and really, really shiatty owners who mistreat and abuse their dogs to make them act aggressively.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?


They attract shiatty owners, or owners who are trying to look like they are doing a good thing and don't have the skills and common sense to be able to handle them.

They are aggressive and territorial by nature, and built like tanks so can actually do real damage if they decide they want to.

They are also poorly bred, so you are more likely to have some screws loose, on an already dim dog.

What really sucks is we have been in the market for a dog for over a year now, and really want to rescue, but EVERYTHING at the shelters are dogs that clearly have some pit mixed in.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it's a little column A / column B with pit bulls. They can be aggressive and are naturally powerful, but also attract owners that raise them poorly.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cousin had a pit bull when I was a kid. One of the sweetest, most loving dogs I ever met.

Don't know if I'd own one now though. I've no idea how badly the genetics on those poor dogs has gotten due to irresponsible breeders that wanted purposefully vicious animals instead of companion pets.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JediQ: Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?

A combination of the press always singling out specific pit bull dog attacks which perpetuates the "all Pit bulls = bad" myth, and really, really shiatty owners who mistreat and abuse their dogs to make them act aggressively.


Are you saying I'm a bad owner just because poor Lucifer here mauled a toddler? That rotten little shiat was antagonizing him by entering my unfenced yard. Not like the kid needs both eyes.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NOT MY LITTLE SNOOKUMS! HE WOULDN'T HURT A FLY! HERE'S 32 PICTURES OF HIM WITH A SMALL CHILD!

ONLY 17 STITCHES ON THE KIDS FACE!


Any pack of large dogs that is allowed to roam free is dangerous.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?

[Fark user image 303x400]


friend of ours has a weiner dog, and that dog is an absolute dick. Thankfully for his own good, he is smart enough to know that him getting into a tussle with anything won't end well for him. So he just tries to act tuff, which, ends up looking cute, and pisses him off even more because he doesn't get the reaction he is going for.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Cousin had a pit bull when I was a kid. One of the sweetest, most loving dogs I ever met.


Oh, i've known some awesome ones in my life.

I still wouldn't trust one around my kid, let alone one that was mine around OTHER kids or people.

I get it, there are other breeds that can rip you apart, but you pretty much have to actively work to get them there.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?

They attract shiatty owners, or owners who are trying to look like they are doing a good thing and don't have the skills and common sense to be able to handle them.

They are aggressive and territorial by nature, and built like tanks so can actually do real damage if they decide they want to.

They are also poorly bred, so you are more likely to have some screws loose, on an already dim dog.

What really sucks is we have been in the market for a dog for over a year now, and really want to rescue, but EVERYTHING at the shelters are dogs that clearly have some pit mixed in.


Where are you and what are you looking for? I have a neighbor that pulls from shelters but only to send them out of town(usually Northeast)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We never see a headline like "Lineman attacked by pack of golden retrievers."

/forced to give belly rubs and scritches
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JediQ: Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?

A combination of the press always singling out specific pit bull dog attacks which perpetuates the "all Pit bulls = bad" myth, and really, really shiatty owners who mistreat and abuse their dogs to make them act aggressively.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: We never see a headline like "Lineman attacked by pack of golden retrievers."

/forced to give belly rubs and scritches


Lineman Licked to Death by Pack of Golden Retrievers
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Where are you and what are you looking for? I have a neighbor that pulls from shelters but only to send them out of town(usually Northeast)


Just outside NYC.

We have checked up with rescues who get dogs from down south and bring them up here, but the rescue people themselves all tend to have a few screws loose, and a lot run it as a sort of business. I'm fine with a mixed breed, but i want to know what the breeds are before comitting to it, and surprise, nobody will let you do a dna test before you adopt.

Advice from a well respected trainer i know was, "Yeah, i get it, but really you are rolling the dice if you aren't going through a reputable breeder with dogs these days"

Sadly that is going to mean good dogs that end up in kill shelters or have bad lives, but that may be for the best long term vs pit traits continuing along.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: We never see a headline like "Lineman attacked by pack of golden retrievers."

/forced to give belly rubs and scritches


Well I've had one bite my dog for no reason on trail so I guess they're all shiat
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?


Because they are extremely strong dogs.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JediQ: Hinged: Why is it (seemingly) ALWAYS pit bulls?

A combination of the press always singling out specific pit bull dog attacks which perpetuates the "all Pit bulls = bad" myth, and really, really shiatty owners who mistreat and abuse their dogs to make them act aggressively.


Yes, because the fake lib news goes out of its way to bury the scourge of Labrador and golden retriever mailings that happen constantly as well

FFS, acknowledge the facts. Pitt Bulls were bred for the purpose of violence and attract thugs and lowbrow troglodytes as owners. Frankly we should do as they do in the UK and other countries and ban the breed outright. WE. DO. NOT. NEED. THEM.
 
mysha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So he was working on a service call when he was attacked? I can just imagine his call to the dispatcher:

"Bubba, Bubba, toiling, ...
... Trouble!"
 
mysha
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
... also:

Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell - with lyrics
Youtube 4_0LeZeTqys
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: FFS, acknowledge the facts. Pitt Bulls were bred for the purpose of violence and attract thugs and lowbrow troglodytes as owners. Frankly we should do as they do in the UK and other countries and ban the breed outright. WE. DO. NOT. NEED. THEM.


The problem is that they are so mixed in with lots of other breeds at this point. Its not a math thing where you mix a lab with a pit, and they cancel each other out and you have some dog that isn't super friendly but not also mean. You end up with a dog that might be kind of friendly, and something may set him off years from now, and one side of his wiring kicks in at that moment, or you have what may have been a minor tustle at the dog park, which can happen with the best of dogs, go so much worse because one of the dog has some pit traits.

I love dogs, and it breaks my heart that so many get put down, but for dogs overall, its probably for the best.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the downsides to rural living is the likelihood of having a neighbor like this

You don't need an army of five pit bulls to protect your trailer and rusted Chevy on cinder blocks
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Russ1642: We never see a headline like "Lineman attacked by pack of golden retrievers."

/forced to give belly rubs and scritches

Well I've had one bite my dog for no reason on trail so I guess they're all shiat


Got bitten, not ripped to shreds while the owner runs for it to save their own life. But pit bull apologists would have you believe that it's the same thing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pit bulls have nothing on the most psychotic vicious breed of them all. Just like they're country of origin, German Shepherds are all bloodthirsty and cruel to a degree that would make Jeffrey Dahmer blush. I've never met one that didn't bite me. If I had my way they would all be systematically exterminated.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: One of the downsides to rural living is the likelihood of having a neighbor like this

You don't need an army of five pit bulls to protect your trailer and rusted Chevy on cinder blocks


Of course not. Four usually gets the point across.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: Pit bulls have nothing on the most psychotic vicious breed of them all. Just like they're country of origin, German Shepherds are all bloodthirsty and cruel to a degree that would make Jeffrey Dahmer blush. I've never met one that didn't bite me. If I had my way they would all be systematically exterminated.


You are meeting some pretty shiatty german shepards, or not true GSD's.

Yes, they will be standoffish at first, and eyeing you up, until they get to know you. They aren't coming at you unless someone is abusing them or trained them to do that, and they will give you plenty of warning.

A true one is about as sharp of a dog as you get, and knows the score, and just doesn't go into a rage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Love 50 word stories on a news site that link to another news site for more details.  Good job news site.
 
