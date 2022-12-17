 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Nativity scene moved by city council from churchyard into empty storefront window in order to deter vandals and graffiti artists. Please don't smash baby Jesus in half and steal His face again   (bbc.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mr. Bean Nativity Scene
Youtube EQrMBhUyx_U
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anchor them to the ground and have a Merry Xmas.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than some.  Here in the US, Texas banned all live nativity scenes.  Apparently they couldn't find three wise men or a virgin.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't people have better things to do with their time?
 
Hinged
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Better than some.  Here in the US, Texas banned all live nativity scenes.



No, it didn't.


Anyway, today's enraged Christian/Christmas/Red Kettle haters have NOTHING on the original atheist/antifa/doxxers (or whatever they're called this week).

See:  Salvation Army vs Skeleton Army


You guys need to seriously step up your game.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems to me a churchyard is where you want a nativity scene, and people vandalizing it are assholes.
 
