Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN) FAFO²
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He might get a longer sentence than those gas station hoods in his gang
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CNN has reached out to Kelley's attorney. Carter's attorney, Joshua Hedrick, told CNN in a statement, "Our investigation is only just beginning, but we are looking forward to providing a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has asserted his innocence."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hedrick is thinking "I have the worst farking clients."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a guy we'll never hear about again. Good.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
play-lh.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I encourage more Trumpers to bumble ass backwards into stupid and obvious plots to murder federal agents, thereby stripping them of their ability to vote for the most odious people imaginable.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Unobtanium: CNN has reached out to Kelley's attorney. Carter's attorney, Joshua Hedrick, told CNN in a statement, "Our investigation is only just beginning, but we are looking forward to providing a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has asserted his innocence."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hedrick is thinking "I have the worst farking clients."


On the contrary, he evidently paid his bill. I assure you, clients who continually screw up but pay on time are the best clients you can get. They're the ones who keep the lights on around here.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember when you used to have a job which enabled you to pay your mortgage? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Unobtanium: CNN has reached out to Kelley's attorney. Carter's attorney, Joshua Hedrick, told CNN in a statement, "Our investigation is only just beginning, but we are looking forward to providing a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has asserted his innocence."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hedrick is thinking "I have the worst farking clients."

On the contrary, he evidently paid his bill. I assure you, clients who continually screw up but pay on time are the best clients you can get. They're the ones who keep the lights on around here.


media-amazon.comView Full Size

"I'm the perfect client. I'm the most fun, I 'm always in trouble, and I'm rich!"
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An "acquaintance" of Kelley and Carter gave the list to police and began cooperating with investigators, according to the affidavit.

Well that acquaintance just made the list!
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.


I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.


Maybe they like to get a black guy to suck their dick and then cap him in the top of the head when they are done.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.


Someone likes it rough?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When keepin' it real dumb goes wrong as expected.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt his lizard brain was thinking.  "No big deal, Donny will stop by the house and pardon me!"  Never understanding that Donnypants wrote this guy off as a failure and a loser already.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.


Why?
Do you believe there are no gay police officers?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An "acquaintance" of Kelley and Carter gave the list to police and began cooperating with investigators, according to the affidavit."

I'm imaging this acquaintance slowly putting together the seriousness of the situation and realizing they've been too deeply involved to just walk away because the inevitable and zealous investigation would promptly turn them up as a co-conspirator and then coming to terms that their only way of avoiding federal prison was to turn their unhinged friend into a mortal enemy.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Unobtanium: CNN has reached out to Kelley's attorney. Carter's attorney, Joshua Hedrick, told CNN in a statement, "Our investigation is only just beginning, but we are looking forward to providing a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has asserted his innocence."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hedrick is thinking "I have the worst farking clients."

On the contrary, he evidently paid his bill. I assure you, clients who continually screw up but pay on time are the best clients you can get. They're the ones who keep the lights on around here.


"I'm your dream client: I'm the most fun, I'm rich, and I'm always in trouble." - Larry Flynt, as portrayed by Woody Harrelson in The People vs. Larry Flynt
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people apparently can't plan a bowel movement.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.

Why?
Do you believe there are no gay police officers?


I've never been lucky enough to meet one!

/gay
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaking tiny fist at Exile on Beale St
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The BEST people!

/but don't you dare call them deplorable
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Herr Flick's Revenge: Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.

Why?
Do you believe there are no gay police officers?

I've never been lucky enough to meet one!

/gay


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock him up. Throw away the key.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You guys are taking them out at their office. What you and [Carter] need to do is recruit as many as you can...and you're going to attack their office."
When the acquaintance asked if Carter was in support of part of Kelley's plans, Carter told the individual that "this is the time, add up or put up" and "to definitely make sure you got everything racked, locked up and loaded."


These dipshiats sure love their straight-to-Redbox movie "spec-op" talk don't they.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Herr Flick's Revenge: Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.

Why?
Do you believe there are no gay police officers?

I've never been lucky enough to meet one!

/gay


I have no idea if I've ever met one but they exist.
 
Monac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This guy ought to run for President, because then they can't arrest him!  (Just ask Trump's legal team.)  He would probably appeal to Republicans even more than Herschel Walker, because he's the color Republicans prefer, and look how close Herschel came,
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have fine people in the Knoxville area.

/he's also part of a hate church
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Unobtanium: CNN has reached out to Kelley's attorney. Carter's attorney, Joshua Hedrick, told CNN in a statement, "Our investigation is only just beginning, but we are looking forward to providing a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has asserted his innocence."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hedrick is thinking "I have the worst farking clients."

On the contrary, he evidently paid his bill. I assure you, clients who continually screw up but pay on time are the best clients you can get. They're the ones who keep the lights on around here.


Like a chiropractor. The last thing in the world he wants is to cure you.
 
The_Shade_Richard_Swift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish that somebody could point out to this guy that, ultimately, this is the reason that he will spend a long time in prison. Not for "freedumb", not for sticking it to the libs, not for QAnon nonsense, but TFG NFT's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Unobtanium: CNN has reached out to Kelley's attorney. Carter's attorney, Joshua Hedrick, told CNN in a statement, "Our investigation is only just beginning, but we are looking forward to providing a zealous defense of Mr. Carter, who has asserted his innocence."

Meanwhile, Mr. Hedrick is thinking "I have the worst farking clients."

On the contrary, he evidently paid his bill. I assure you, clients who continually screw up but pay on time are the best clients you can get. They're the ones who keep the lights on around here.


Maybe rephrase it to something like, "I have the stupidest clients, thank God, my boat payment is coming up."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm thinking this idiot needs to have a little rendition trip an Eastern Europe black site and make sure he's planning this on his own.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not sending their best.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Remember when you used to have a job which enabled you to pay your mortgage? Pepperidge Farm remembers.


That is why I never take loans from Pepperidge Farm
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Not sending their best.


I'm not so sure about that
 
drayno76
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: "...37 law enforcement members to assassinate."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Diogenes: calbert: I guarantee he has a thin blue line decal on his pickup truck.

I was behind someone the other day that had one, but also had a pretty rockin' gay pride decal.  I was a bit confused.


I know a woman that is a married lesbian and a former cop and soldier. She is rather right wing.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kelley and Carter had a list of names of 37 law enforcement members to assassinate.

These people vastly overestimate their competence.
 
