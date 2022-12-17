 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NBC News)   I am so sick and tired of news articles of missing people who miraculously turn up safe and healthy without any explanation as to their disappearance. This happens weekly in my area   (nbcnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Awkward, Lyon, France, John Fisher, Rhne-Alpes, Prosecutor, Kenny, Ken DeLand Jr., Student  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 11:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Adults are not missing just because a parent doesn't want to talk to them.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I read that headline in Jeffrey Dahmer's voice.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weekend  coke bender just doesn't have the same ring to it as mysteriously disappeared.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
rhetconcepts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think he was planning on a quick weekend getaway before heading home, but on the train met a sultry Frenchwoman several years his senior, who took him on a weeks-long erotic adventure he hoped would never end. It was only in checking his email for tracking details the full-body latex horse suit he ordered online, the one he couldn't wait to don and be ridden like the untameable stallion he was, that he saw the flood of emails from worried family and friends that he realized he's have to bid Marie adieu and return to his real life.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: I think he was planning on a quick weekend getaway before heading home, but on the train met a sultry Frenchwoman several years his senior, who took him on a weeks-long erotic adventure he hoped would never end. It was only in checking his email for tracking details the full-body latex horse suit he ordered online, the one he couldn't wait to don and be ridden like the untameable stallion he was, that he saw the flood of emails from worried family and friends that he realized he's have to bid Marie adieu and return to his real life.


Did they play paintball?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly they were all rescued by Liam Neeson and the government just wants to keep his brand of vigilante justice hush hush. Because of the friend who never came back.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the early 90s my brother graduated from college, then he told us he was going to "follow the dead" and that we probably wouldn't hear from him for a while. He took off in a crappy old VW bug. After two years we all just assumed he was dead. My parents never called any authorities or did anything to find him. One day, almost three years after he left, he just showed up at home in the same bug. It looked like crap, and so did he. Good times.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whatever it was, it was probably worth it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If I decide to go missing I'm going to fake my own death first.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In my day, that was called a "Three Day Bender."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least they aren't blaming the greys from Zeta Reticulum for the case of taint rot they developed during their time missing.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: In my day, that was called a "Three Day Bender."


I always just called it the weekend
 
Spego
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I think he was planning on a quick weekend getaway before heading home, but on the train met a sultry Frenchwoman several years his senior, who took him on a weeks-long erotic adventure he hoped would never end. It was only in checking his email for tracking details the full-body latex horse suit he ordered online, the one he couldn't wait to don and be ridden like the untameable stallion he was, that he saw the flood of emails from worried family and friends that he realized he's have to bid Marie adieu and return to his real life.


Year of the Cat (2001 Remaster)
Youtube Yxy1eF_w7sU
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame Ktkarj the Buttprober.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm missing right now, and you think that's funny?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Adults are not missing just because a parent doesn't want to talk to them.


Kid in Paris is on a drunken sex bender for the week, Mom
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It takes at least 3 days to travel from Milan to Minsk if you're doing it right.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure subby
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it's called binge drinking. duh
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: It takes at least 3 days to travel from Milan to Minsk if you're doing it right.


Nothing's gonna stop me so get outta my face!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last order purchase found on Amazon...

- One forty-five caliber automatic
- Two boxes of ammunition
- Four days' concentrated emergency rations
- One drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine,
vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills
- One miniature combination Russian phrase book and Bible
- One hundred dollars in rubles
- One hundred dollars in gold
- Nine packs of chewing gum
- One issue of prophylactics
- Three lipsticks
- Three pair of nylon stockings.
 
starlost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm tired of hearing about a plane crash or natural disaster and the local and national news is asking for named individuals or people in a community to please check in one time. Volunteers are tearing apart buildings looking for someone and the person is sitting in a motel 2 hours away for a week watching the news.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame cell phones.  Back in my youth, you would have to go missing for weeks, and possibly months, before anyone would notice.  When all someone can expect is an occasional post card and a very quick and static filled phone call maybe once during your trip, people don't even bother to panic until you've missed your return date by a bit.
 
crozzo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet he was shacked up with one of those Thai ladyboys. They can be deceptively attractive in dim light, even more so with a snootful of absinthe and percocet. And if you have Dad's Corporate Platinum card in your wallet, it's easy enough to book a penthouse suite, forget about the Do Not Disturb order you gave the concierge, and only emerge from the room to demand fresh linens after the sheets have become absolutely disgusting. So, yeah, three or four days usually, but you can stretch it into a week, no problem.

Rather, I have heard stories of such things.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
turns out he got comp'd a free week at a 5 star hotel, based on a case of mistaken identity


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In other words,
Mom's threat to go to the media worked.

//kid, change your name now. seriously. that's not going to get better.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Next headline: I'm so sick and tired of the news media ignoring stories about people who disappear and end up dead.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: aimtastic: I think he was planning on a quick weekend getaway before heading home, but on the train met a sultry Frenchwoman several years his senior, who took him on a weeks-long erotic adventure he hoped would never end. It was only in checking his email for tracking details the full-body latex horse suit he ordered online, the one he couldn't wait to don and be ridden like the untameable stallion he was, that he saw the flood of emails from worried family and friends that he realized he's have to bid Marie adieu and return to his real life.

Did they play paintball?


She was trying to smuggle a strudel. God, she was hot in that movie.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funny, left for France in late 95 and was gone for 3 months. Never called home or told anyone I was leaving the country. When I came to do my visa for school the whole family thought I was still following the Dead, even though Jerry had died the August before.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.