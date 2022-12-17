 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   Oh look, it's *this* article again. Steve Buscemi has thoughts   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, Wage, Minimum wage, digital tip jars, Employment, tip amounts, custom tip, Espresso, wages of newly-freed slaves  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 2:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
30% or stay home
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The worker is directly across from you. Other customers are standing behind, waiting impatiently and looking over your shoulder to see how much you tip. And you must make a decision in seconds. Oh lord, the stress.

You're tipping.  Not defusing a farking bomb.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: The worker is directly across from you. Other customers are standing behind, waiting impatiently and looking over your shoulder to see how much you tip. And you must make a decision in seconds. Oh lord, the stress.

You're tipping.  Not defusing a farking bomb.


Cut the red wire.

I was going to post the same quote. Many times, the restaurant person is getting my drink or drink cup, and the people behind me are still debating which side they should order.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
> Oh lord, the stress.

Like, you've never seen this before? This is a surprise? Did you just get off the boat/cross the river?

This is only a stressful surprise if you don't normally tip and are suddenly confronted by your guilt for it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had a check the other day with an extra line suggesting $2 for the cook. LOL

Farck you restaurant owners, pay your people. Don't shame me over it. Pay your people. I gladly pay lots of money to eat at good and bad places everywhere so just charge what it takes. And pay your farking people you farking gottdam farking cheapskate farking assholes.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not even THAT old and it's gone from 10-15% to 25-30% since I was old enough to pay for my own meals/ drinks.

Such a stupid system. Pay your employees.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Diogenes: The worker is directly across from you. Other customers are standing behind, waiting impatiently and looking over your shoulder to see how much you tip. And you must make a decision in seconds. Oh lord, the stress.

You're tipping.  Not defusing a farking bomb.

Cut the red wire.

I was going to post the same quote. Many times, the restaurant person is getting my drink or drink cup, and the people behind me are still debating which side they should order.


Same. If this is a truly stressful experience, you're experiencing an undiagnosed anxiety disorder, or you're a native New Yorker. Maybe both.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I had a check the other day with an extra line suggesting $2 for the cook. LOL

Farck you restaurant owners, pay your people. Don't shame me over it. Pay your people. I gladly pay lots of money to eat at good and bad places everywhere so just charge what it takes. And pay your farking people you farking gottdam farking cheapskate farking assholes.


But if they pay them on a paycheck, they can't steal their tips! Why do you hate America?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diogenes: The worker is directly across from you. Other customers are standing behind, waiting impatiently and looking over your shoulder to see how much you tip. And you must make a decision in seconds. Oh lord, the stress.

You're tipping.  Not defusing a farking bomb.


 Maybe you, but that shiat is getting 0% unless they bring it to me and cleanup after me. I have drawn a line.
 
Hinged
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boo-hoo-hoo.

I can tell you one thing:  if you don't tip a bartender at least 10%, you might as well spit on 'em.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hinged: Boo-hoo-hoo.

I can tell you one thing:  if you don't tip a bartender at least 10%, you might as well spit on 'em.


I'm not tipping someone to open a bottle for me because they have it hidden behind the counter.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tipping leaves you wide-open for credit card theft.

Man warns others after he says restaurant forged higher tip on receipt
Youtube Kwd5j6eb7nk
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hinged: Boo-hoo-hoo.

I can tell you one thing:  if you don't tip a bartender at least 10%, you might as well spit on 'em.


But remember.....Spit is "Tips" backward.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Hinged: Boo-hoo-hoo.

I can tell you one thing:  if you don't tip a bartender at least 10%, you might as well spit on 'em.

I'm not tipping someone to open a bottle for me because they have it hidden behind the counter.


And that's why you'll never get a heavy pour
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think you can stop tipping very easily. What do you do? Put a sign up that says, "We pay our employees a living wage, please do not tip!"?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Republicans hate welfare. But love tipping. Which is corporate welfare and allows them to stiff the workers. Go figure.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Hinged: Boo-hoo-hoo.

I can tell you one thing:  if you don't tip a bartender at least 10%, you might as well spit on 'em.

I'm not tipping someone to open a bottle for me because they have it hidden behind the counter.


media-exp1.licdn.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

151: Intrepid00: Hinged: Boo-hoo-hoo.

I can tell you one thing:  if you don't tip a bartender at least 10%, you might as well spit on 'em.

I'm not tipping someone to open a bottle for me because they have it hidden behind the counter.

And that's why you'll never get a heavy pour


Yeah, but I'll have more money for even more drinks than someone tipping a glorified bottle opener.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I don't think you can stop tipping very easily. What do you do? Put a sign up that says, "We pay our employees a living wage, please do not tip!"?


Yes. I have seen that often after a union negotiation to higher wage.
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The people at the frozen yogurt shop have a tip button when you pay now.  Literally all you did was tell me how much to pay you, in terms of personal service to me.

You know who needs a tip button?  Grocery store clerks.  I shop at Nugget rather than Safeway because Nugget always calls in clerks for registers, will bag your groceries for you even if they have to call someone over to do it while they ring you up.  They'll even bring your food to the car.  That's service worth tipping for.  And if you hand them a tip they refuse it...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dont want to look cheap, but I am cheap.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: I don't think you can stop tipping very easily. What do you do? Put a sign up that says, "We pay our employees a living wage, please do not tip!"?


The Sugarfish sushi restaurants in LA do this.  Plus they add a disclaimer:

"A 16% fee will be added to your bill
This is not a gratuity or tip. We are a no-tipping establishment. The fee is revenue that is not segmented or designated in any way; it is taxed per state law and is used to fund all of our operations.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because I was so happy they were still there, I started tipping 60% at my favorite diner after they reopened during the pandemic and it just became a habit. I'm not that generous at other places, but I'm still giving far more than I did in the Before Times.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It would be nice if everyone got paid a living wage.
 
fehk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's increased the number of times i get fast food. I tip for take out, but farking everywhere asks for tips. I don't want to calculate how much effort goes into cooking and bagging at each place, or feel guilty for under tipping somewhere with a more intense kitchen environment, or the extra sting of adding more money on top of the price i initially saw

Price your shiat yourself damnit, i don't mind paying more but it's becoming a hassle i avoid more and more
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.