Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Buffalo News)   Everyone knows that, for the best Italian food, you want to go to a pizzeria run by the Mafia   (buffalonews.com) divider line
    Gambino crime family, Buffalo, New York, Paul Castellano, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mafia, John Gotti, Erie County, New York, Tonawanda  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The questions unanswered are:
1.  How is the pizza.
2.  At what point did La Nova add wings to their name?  Is it possible that they were the real inventor f Buffalo Wings?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Goodfellas - Dinner in Prison
Youtube rQV6CijIzrc
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And The Deliverator makes sure it's there in 30 minutes or less or else.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't be Officer McClusky.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a tossup. Sometimes these places are well run restaurants that are side projects for their gangster owners, and a point of pride. Other times they're merely a front for holding meetings, storage for stolen goods, a stopping station for human trafficking, or an LLC for money laundering, with the food as an afterthought.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean, don't you?  It's probably decent pizza.  Certainly better than Dominos.  Individually, we each contribute to illegal and immoral causes every day.  Is getting a good slice from a mobster so bad?
 
gregario
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait. He stuck his hand in boiling water to fish out some pasta? Tell me he's not diabetic.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The important question here is how are their salads?  Is it just the bottom of a head of lettuce and two massive slices of tomato or is it an actual salad?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Obligatory:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rQV6CijIzrc]


Clemenza's meatballs in The Godfather
Youtube jh13Xd2loto
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: It's a tossup. Sometimes these places are well run restaurants that are side projects for their gangster owners, and a point of pride. Other times they're merely a front for holding meetings, storage for stolen goods, a stopping station for human trafficking, or an LLC for money laundering, with the food as an afterthought.


Good point.  This guy's chain is the official pizza of the Buffalo Bills, so it's probably awful.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I lived in Buffalo for a year.  We never got pizza from La Nova but we used to order their sandwiches for work occasionally and they were decent.

The Buffalo pizza scene was remarkably bad based on my 1 year there.  We lived downtown near the lake, and there were nice condos in that part (I think some of the Sabers players lived around there is what I heard).  Whenever we tried to order pizza, it was like $40 for a single pizza and/or it took them like 2 hours to deliver it.  We eventually gave up on ordering from local places and just started ordering Domino's.  It wasn't great, but it was cheap and fast.  Some of the in house pizza places were good but the delivery pizza sucked.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gregario: Wait. He stuck his hand in boiling water to fish out some pasta? Tell me he's not diabetic.


His manicured hand
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The FBI was convinced my grandfather was a mob boss.  He wasn't, though his parents did make their own wine with their feet during Prohibition, so I guess there's that.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I looked at their Yelp, the pizza looks pretty meh.

Don't care, had pizza.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was an Italian restaurant in town that was cash only, not even checks, that we used to joke about being run by the mob.

I think they started to take credit cards after it was under new management.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The story of the old Lexitalia restaurant deserves a mention. At the next Fark party.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Haven't been able to bring the guy up on charges for nearly 40 years? The omertàis strong in that community.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
if the pizza is good the fedbois can get farked. i didnt see shiat and i aint sayin shiat.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too bad my Dad isn't around to ask. He had to deal with the old school Wise Guys when he lived in Rochester.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

