Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Metro) Hero How good is the aim of Ukrainian soldiers? Here's a hero who downed a Russian cruise missile with nothing but a machine gun   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Hero, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainians, Russian cruise missile en route, Ukrainian language, Ukrainian soldier, Moldova, Kievan Rus'  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin last seen soiling his underpants in terror.

Well, maybe not "in terror" necessarily.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prove it didn't just randomly blow up, bud.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a feel-good propaganda piece as much as the next guy, but at least make it realistic.

The stuff coming out of this conflict is a bit too over the top.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit where it's due....
Good shot.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: I like a feel-good propaganda piece as much as the next guy, but at least make it realistic.

The stuff coming out of this conflict is a bit too over the top.


If a punted football can stick the landing and tee itself up, anything's possible.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Prove it didn't just randomly blow up, bud.


I'm going with quantum entangled, golden BB; until they do it again.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Credit where it's due....
Good shot.


Putin should acknowledge it by Bud Dwyer-ing himself.

/what a good shot, man
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: Thingster: I like a feel-good propaganda piece as much as the next guy, but at least make it realistic.

The stuff coming out of this conflict is a bit too over the top.

If a punted football can stick the landing and tee itself up, anything's possible.


Air defense tends to leave airspace a bit crowded lead-wise - anything coming in regardless of speed may well meet up with some of that - pure chance but sure it happens
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Russian missile. There's a good chance he could have just as easily shot it down without the machine gun.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna have to update some memes

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool being able to see war recordings on a frequent basis. It's something that helps build the pages of future history books and media. I'm just wondering why are we not seeing as many recordings from the Russian side? For example, Ukraine shoots down a Russian plane or whatever, then we get a video of it. Why don't we also get to see the same event from the Russian's perspective? I want to be able to view history from all the war participants' points of view.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still doesn't beat the story of the elderly Ukrainian woman taking out a Russian drone with a jar of pickles fastball
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians are this determined to never be Russian.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: It's a Russian missile. There's a good chance he could have just as easily shot it down without the machine gun. finger guns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat, as much as I want it to be true.

Cruise missiles travel around 700-800 feet per second, so unless he started shooting before he could see it, there is no way he'd be able to take aim and hit it. Not to mention, he'd have to be leading the missile by several hundred feet.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: It's cool being able to see war recordings on a frequent basis. It's something that helps build the pages of future history books and media. I'm just wondering why are we not seeing as many recordings from the Russian side? For example, Ukraine shoots down a Russian plane or whatever, then we get a video of it. Why don't we also get to see the same event from the Russian's perspective? I want to be able to view history from all the war participants' points of view.


This isn't The Squid Game.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He cut off the wing!  Damned trophy hunters!
 
JAYoung
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
World War I ace Baron von Richthofen was likely shot down by ground fire, so it's not impossible.
My Dad told me that during the Bulge he tried to shoot down a Me 109 with his carbine but it was there and gone before he could pull the trigger.
 
olorin604
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JAYoung: World War I ace Baron von Richthofen was likely shot down by ground fire, so it's not impossible.
My Dad told me that during the Bulge he tried to shoot down a Me 109 with his carbine but it was there and gone before he could pull the trigger.


Someone shot down an f-117 with an AAA gun and iron sights.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanted (11/11) Movie CLIP - Wesley Fulfills His Destiny (2008) HD
Youtube _xHw_zAJRDk
Warning: Language and a bit of brains
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's cool being able to see war recordings on a frequent basis. It's something that helps build the pages of future history books and media. I'm just wondering why are we not seeing as many recordings from the Russian side? For example, Ukraine shoots down a Russian plane or whatever, then we get a video of it. Why don't we also get to see the same event from the Russian's perspective? I want to be able to view history from all the war participants' points of view.


Because russian phones keep giving unit locations away and being blown up, so no one is left to upload anything
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

olorin604: JAYoung: World War I ace Baron von Richthofen was likely shot down by ground fire, so it's not impossible.
My Dad told me that during the Bulge he tried to shoot down a Me 109 with his carbine but it was there and gone before he could pull the trigger.

Someone shot down an f-117 with an AAA gun and iron sights.


Whenl I double checked this story after posting  because it seemed too to be true, it was.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dont like fake propoganda, even if it is for the good guys.  There's plenty of real stuff to report on thats equally badass.

You can reasonably take out drones with small arms.  There's no way you can react like that to a missile moving that fast.  Even if he was already in firing position pointed in the right direction.  That's the whole point of automated defense - its the only thing fast enough to do it.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JAYoung: World War I ace Baron von Richthofen was likely shot down by ground fire, so it's not impossible.
My Dad told me that during the Bulge he tried to shoot down a Me 109 with his carbine but it was there and gone before he could pull the trigger.


The Fokker Dr 1's top speed was 115mph. You could make that shot pretty easily.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russia sent out a vid of them loading an ICBM into a silo. I get that it's a warning, but they seem to forget the US and many of its allies have ICBMs as well. They would do damage to a good chunk of the world, but they'd go totally extinct.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JAYoung: World War I ace Baron von Richthofen was likely shot down by ground fire, so it's not impossible.
My Dad told me that during the Bulge he tried to shoot down a Me 109 with his carbine but it was there and gone before he could pull the trigger.


My grandfather told a story about a guy giving away their position by shooting a rifle at a plane. The building they were in got hammered by the Germans after and they beat the shiat out of the guy when it finally stopped.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Russia sent out a vid of them loading an ICBM into a silo. I get that it's a warning, but they seem to forget the US and many of its allies have ICBMs as well. They would do damage to a good chunk of the world, but they'd go totally extinct.


The US Navy just released a photo of a Ohio SSBN in the middle of the Atlantic. Fourth time since October. Meanwhile, the Russian ones hide in port.
 
Thingster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JAYoung: World War I ace Baron von Richthofen was likely shot down by ground fire, so it's not impossible.
My Dad told me that during the Bulge he tried to shoot down a Me 109 with his carbine but it was there and gone before he could pull the trigger.


The Fokker DR1 maxed out at 110mph, cruise missiles are in the 500-700mph range.

To shoot down a biplane at 1,000 ft you're looking at a 200 ft lead.

A cruise missiles at 5,000 ft you're looking at a half mile plus lead to shoot it down with machine gun ground fire.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Imma call bullshiat, but I am not the intended audience of this mythmaking. Anything that gives a gopnik pause long enough for a Ukrainian housewife to shoot him in his head is a good thing.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So we've made it to the sci-fi part of the war now?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: Still doesn't beat the story of the elderly Ukrainian woman taking out a Russian drone with a jar of pickles fastball


And not for national defense reasons either. She wanted to smoke on her balcony and the drone was annoying her.
 
philodough
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Dadoody: Russia sent out a vid of them loading an ICBM into a silo. I get that it's a warning, but they seem to forget the US and many of its allies have ICBMs as well. They would do damage to a good chunk of the world, but they'd go totally extinct.

The US Navy just released a photo of a Ohio SSBN in the middle of the Atlantic. Fourth time since October. Meanwhile, the Russian ones hide in port.


I noticed their giant-ass let's-try-scaring-the-west-shiatless sub quietly rattled its ass back to dock a couple months ago...
after having just barely rattled itself out to sea amidst great world-scaring fanfare.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It's cool being able to see war recordings on a frequent basis. It's something that helps build the pages of future history books and media. I'm just wondering why are we not seeing as many recordings from the Russian side? For example, Ukraine shoots down a Russian plane or whatever, then we get a video of it. Why don't we also get to see the same event from the Russian's perspective? I want to be able to view history from all the war participants' points of view.


Why don't you join the Wagner Group and send us reports from the front lines? I'm sure they will be briefly entertaining!
 
Xai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: Prove it didn't just randomly blow up, bud.


That's not really the point.
Fact is that if you take enough pot shots it's a statistical certainty that you'll hit one eventually.

Whether or not he actually did, he thinks he did and it'll encourage others to think they can thus upping the odds that one of them actually will.

Positive feedback
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thingster: I like a feel-good propaganda piece as much as the next guy, but at least make it realistic.

The stuff coming out of this conflict is a bit too over the top.


So, fun fact. The .50 cal machine gun mounted on tanks during world War 2 were actually intended to shoot at low flying aircraft. You hurl a cloud of lead in its direction and hope it hits some of your bullets.
Granted, there's some key differences between a cruise missile and a German dive bomber from the 40s.

I'm not saying it happend. I'm saying it's technically possible. Which, I guess is the best kind of possible?
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have no idea what sort of missile this was. Not all things called cruise missiles are flying at hundreds of feet a second thousands of feet up. It's quite plausible this happened. It would be firmly in the category of a lucky shot.
 
majestic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Ukraine guns really knock them out. They leave the west behind.
 
