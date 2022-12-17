 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Scottish Sun)   Stephen King among several arrested in large-scale amphetamine bust   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    News, Organized crime, Crime, Gang, The Sun, Illegal drug trade, NCA officers, Lancashire, National Crime Agency investigation  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's scary!

/well, scarier than anything Dean Koontz could have written, anyway
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, I thought he kicked all that in the 80s.  But hey, relapses happen.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walter MacWhite & Jessup PinCloud.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else look at the mugshot and think, "Patton Oswalt looks good with his hair grown out and a beard."?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost believe it, since Stephen King is, after all, a Mainer.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'm saying is, we have a lot of meth up here... :/
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gary King and his Blanks unavailable for comment.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jean-Luc Picard seems to be eating well, or is there a shared hair cutter ?
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thescottishsun.co.ukView Full Size

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: That's scary!

/well, scarier than anything Dean Koontz could have written, anyway


Joints has one story.  He just changes character names and publishes it as a new book
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The downside is, the writeup of the trial will span eight hundred pages and have an unsatisfying ending.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: Jean-Luc Picard seems to be eating well, or is there a shared hair cutter ?
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 537x711]


gndn.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: Jean-Luc Picard seems to be eating well, or is there a shared hair cutter ?
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 537x711]


Hair cutter?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy Ritchie feverishly working on the screenplay.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: Jean-Luc Picard seems to be eating well, or is there a shared hair cutter ?
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 537x711]


I was going to add Uncle Fester for him and Joe Pesci for the last mugshot to the headline. Decided to keep it simple.
 
Durendal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luv me meth, 'ate tha coppas, simple as.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me back when he huffs spray paint and gets it everywhere.

/I AM NOT ENTERTAINED!
 
Fedora
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun always has another Farkable item on the page...

POP PAEDO OUT
Depraved paedo Gary Glitter to walk free from jail in weeks after serving HALF his 16-year term
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: WTP 2: Jean-Luc Picard seems to be eating well, or is there a shared hair cutter ?
[thescottishsun.co.uk image 537x711]

Hair cutter?


Like a stone cutter, but they rig the Golden Globes.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

King Something: That's scary!

/well, scarier than anything Dean Koontz could have written, anyway


What? You never get the urge to get down with blood-drenched Koontz?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
that certainly explains how he writes so quickly
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So what you are saying is he COULD have easily afforded the cost of TwitterBlue?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fedora: The Sun always has another Farkable item on the page...

POP PAEDO OUT
Depraved paedo Gary Glitter to walk free from jail in weeks after serving HALF his 16-year term


"Gary Glitter to be released after serving half of his sixteen-year term. To be fair, he loses interest past eight years"
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: What I'm saying is, we have a lot of meth up here... :/


Pennywise is a lot less scary when it only has five teeth left.
 
Speef
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I always figured Stephen King to be a marijuana and qualudes guy, not a meth guy.

/Never judge an author by their books, I guess
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn it, trollmitter, I 100% believed it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crack Galifianakis
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"I am the one who knocks"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They look like the cast of a BBC police drama that airs on PBS in the states. I hope detective Moorse is okay

/yeah he died
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [thescottishsun.co.uk image 620x826]
[static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
[flxt.tmsimg.com image 850x1133]


This is bad news..

For lily allen
 
