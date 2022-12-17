 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Sun)   Sure, let's play with fireworks next to a dead, desiccated tree. What could possibly go wrong?   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Scary, London Fire Brigade, London, Christmas, The Sun, central London, Christmas lights, News of the World, Newspaper  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 2:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AhOooo
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MNKY HSE: We're too cool to use vowels.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Great White was on a world tour.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: MNKY HSE: We're too cool to use vowels.


Hey! Don't make fun of the Minky Hose!
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I remember my father burning our Christmas trees when I was a kid.  They were always burned outside, and not in the fireplace.

With a Christmas tree, you don't need an accelerant to get the fire going...the tree IS the accelerant.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.