Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Irish Mirror)   Irish farmers looking for bovines at the Meath cattle mart can also bid for a date with this stunning blonde who's also up for auction, in case things don't work out with the bovines   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
42
    More: Giggity, Auction, Cattle, Meath mart, Jessica Morgan, mart's annual fundraiser, auctioneer Rodney Windrum, Dollar auction, good cause  
•       •       •

1029 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 12:01 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When asked to describe her ideal man, she quipped: "Tall, good looking with road frontage and land.

Better luck next time, Farkers.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: When asked to describe her ideal man, she quipped: "Tall, good looking with road frontage and land.


"and a massive... tract of land".
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously not an influencer.  She looks lie a real woman.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Half of Texas: "You can sell them by the pound?"
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meath? You put your meth in my meat! No, you put your meat in my meth!
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dunno, from the looks of her she's got a bit o' the fetal alcohol syndrome in her.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldernell: Obviously not an influencer.  She looks lie a real woman.


You must have a different link than the one I clicked
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She's got little face syndrome, like a female Charlie Kirk.

/Yes I know, sharp knees etc.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
lol she's not even blonde. Are we sure those cows are real?
 
Hinged
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She should get a cow-tag ear ring.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Their idea of stunning and mine are quite different.

/Sharp knees, etc.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldernell: Obviously not an influencer.  She looks lie a real woman.


Yeah, but the distortion on account of the camera angle in the first photo makes me think of the Surgeon General of Beverly Hills...

/surprised that farmersonlydotcom hasn't solicited for her to set up an account on their dating site
//so that they can claim that yes, attractive women have signed up
///even if she's literally the only one and never actually matched anyone
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: When asked to describe her ideal man, she quipped: "Tall, good looking with road frontage and land.

Better luck next time, Farkers.


Hey, I got 3 outta 4.

/5' 8"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Their idea of stunning and mine are quite different.

/Sharp knees, etc.


I bet she keeps that cow killer thing in her bedroom, that's pretty stunning.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In before all the Farkers claim she doesn't meet their standards.
Damn.....too late.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Define stunning?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Farking Clown Shoes: When asked to describe her ideal man, she quipped: "Tall, good looking with road frontage and land.

"and a massive... tract of land".


In general, yes, but what if you're really, really good with farming? Like really know how to plow, always keep the hedges trimmed, and use good seed?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Women have to stop injecting their asses into their lips.   It's really awful looking.
 
Hinged
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Define stunning?


Salma Hayek ( From Dusk Till Dawn - Dancing )
Youtube dwOVZTaoMb0
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When asked to describe her ideal man, she quipped: "Tall, good looking with road frontage and land.

The deeded parking space at the condo counts as land, right?
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like she got hit in the face with a shovel them someone spray painted the make up on.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hinged: Resident Muslim: Define stunning?

[YouTube video: Salma Hayek ( From Dusk Till Dawn - Dancing )]


Hey look, after all your shiatposting, something we agree on completely.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trocadero: NuclearPenguins: Their idea of stunning and mine are quite different.

/Sharp knees, etc.

I bet she keeps that cow killer thing in her bedroom, that's pretty stunning.

[i.redd.it image 600x329]


I've seen things in bedrooms scarier than a bolt gun.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Women have to stop injecting their asses into their lips.   It's really awful looking.


Some clinics sell filler with minimum quantities.  Maybe she feel the need to use it all.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: When asked to describe her ideal man, she quipped: "Tall, good looking with road frontage and land.

Better luck next time, Farkers.


And better luck next time for her. I've seen the average Irish cattle farmer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is she part alien?
i2-prod.irishmirror.ieView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: oldernell: Obviously not an influencer.  She looks lie a real woman.

You must have a different link than the one I clicked


she looks like three different women in the three different pics

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meath...located in the heart of Uncanny Valley..
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She's more machine than man now.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did she lose the Lively Girls Competition?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully not too obscure

/Feck
//Arse
///DRINK!!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
British pretty
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It's all a bit of craic," said the native of Ardee, Co. Louth who has been working at the busy mart office for the last two years.

This thread is relevant to my interests.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does something seem...off...with her face. She's pretty, but I just can't quite figure it out.
 
clovercat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why buy the cow when you can get the milk Irish girl for free a small fee.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hinged: Resident Muslim: Define stunning?

[YouTube video: Salma Hayek ( From Dusk Till Dawn - Dancing )]


Because dive bars have elaborate Vegas-style stage shows
 
frankb00th
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Is she part alien?
[i2-prod.irishmirror.ie image 615x769]


The look that spells "difficult"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wax_on: Dunno, from the looks of her she's got a bit o' the fetal alcohol syndrome in her.


People drink in Ireland?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Is she part alien?
[i2-prod.irishmirror.ie image 615x769]


No. At 24, genetics are starting to overtake youthful vigor and she's beginning to transition from a fit young-adult body to her maturedm adult body.  She's dressing, accessorizing, and grooming to try to hide it, but I suspect that this maturation isn't to her liking and that until it started she didn't think it would.  Now that it's beginning though, it's time for her to stop playing musical chairs before there's no longer the seat available that she would prefer.  So she's attempting a stunt to find someone to settle-down with before further physical changes make that more difficult.

For what it's worth this says a lot about the shallowness of men as well.  Both sexes can be incredibly shallow, as this comments section shows.  If she really is interested in a working-pastoral life then the young men of the region who'll work the fields should be interested.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Is she part alien?
[i2-prod.irishmirror.ie image 615x769]


Spoiler - she dies in the end

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: British pretty


Not even.
 
