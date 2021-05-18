 Skip to content
(Salon)   2022: The Year in Batshiat   (salon.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  "Birds aren't real" didn't make the cut.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Yes, there is definitely a replacement theory that's going on right now," Boebert added.

We got SO close!
*kicks dirt*
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: "Yes, there is definitely a replacement theory that's going on right now," Boebert added.

We got SO close!
*kicks dirt*


Man, even the theories are getting replaced.  White people just can't catch a break.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Damn.  "Birds aren't real" didn't make the cut.


Birds aren't real is from before 2022.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Damn.  "Birds aren't real" didn't make the cut.


Conspiracy theories have to be false to be considered.

/Adjusts tinfoil hat
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.
 
Hinged
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.



Think about this:  Biden croaks before 2024


Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
Youtube T3_nN0ERPL4
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hinged: Pants full of macaroni!!: And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.


Think about this:  Biden croaks before 2024


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/T3_nN0ERPL4]


He already died, that's JFK Jr in a Biden suit
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: "Yes, there is definitely a replacement theory that's going on right now," Boebert added.

We got SO close!
*kicks dirt*


Not really needed. They convinced so may followers that the vaccine was all a mind control plot. They died off.
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Groomers" isn't a conspiracy theory. It's a deliberate, willful lie cooked up to push terrorism against queer people.
 
Azz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hinged: Pants full of macaroni!!: And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.


Think about this:  Biden croaks before 2024


[YouTube video: Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter]


Oh you wish. Not only is Biden not going to croak, he will beat the whiny fragile manbaby Trump and make him his biatch. Again
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hinged: Pants full of macaroni!!: And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.


Think about this:  Biden croaks before 2024


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/T3_nN0ERPL4]


Even as a parody account, you're reaching. 4/10
 
ansius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: "Groomers" isn't a conspiracy theory. It's a deliberate, willful lie cooked up to push terrorism against queer people.


It's the latest satanic panic.

"The first time sociologist Mary de Young heard about QAnon, she thought: "Here we go again."
De Young spent her career studying moral panics - specifically, what became known as the "Satanic Panic" of the 1980s, when false accusations of the abuse of children in satanic rituals spread across the United States."

https://www.npr.org/2021/05/18/997559036/americas-satanic-panic-returns-this-time-through-qanon
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hinged: Pants full of macaroni!!: And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.


Think about this:  Biden croaks before 2024


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/T3_nN0ERPL4]


Kamala is not going to be your dominatrix, no matter how much you beg.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sad state of affairs when you can look back on an entire year and have it be nothing but GOP bullshiat.

/or several years
 
Hinged
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Hinged: Pants full of macaroni!!: And it's only going to get crazier from here on out.


Think about this:  Biden croaks before 2024


Kamala is not going to be your dominatrix, no matter how much you beg.


Wait a minute, does her 'fem-dom' voice sound hot & sexy to you?

Besides, she's too busy being the Border Czar to spend time with me anyway.


Until then, I'll just have to cling to the fantasy.
 
