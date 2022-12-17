 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Mirror.co.uk) School partially closed, Christmas concert canceled due to vermin infestation. Rats
    More: Sick, Brown rat, last month Prisoners, Last month, Rat, Old World rats and mice, NorthWalesLive r eports, Mirror, Rattus Norvegicus  
Hinged
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear gods, don't tell me they found Tories?!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not news.  It's Fark: Europe Day.

/I welcome it but have little to add.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Danny Vermin?

Of the Dundee Gang?

I knew he shiat through schools but this is rough even for him.

imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Awwww rats!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Offer them the school lunches and they'll find somewhere else to go real quick.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was told the show wasn't half-bad.

/it was all bad do-ho-ho-ho-ho!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bring in the rat-killing Kiwi schoolchildren.
 
