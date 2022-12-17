 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   Ever want to be a detective? Don't mind terrible weather? Nice... here's a mystery worth $35 million CAD.. so approx $25 million USD   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Family, Police, Toronto Police Service, Metropolitan Toronto, Honey Sherman, M4 Sherman, CBC News, Criminal Investigation Department  
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Thoreny: Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.


Also, to add, perhaps the police already know who did it but have 0 evidence whatsoever.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the Shermans' son

Where do I collect?
 
firesign [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Strangled at a swimming pool? Oh man, Frank Thorogood is at it again...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.

Also, to add, perhaps the police already know who did it but have 0 evidence whatsoever.


And that's why those cops are Canadian. American cops don't need "evidence", just a good hunch.

In America the detectives would already have arrested the suspects. Or at least have shot them and sprinkled some crack on 'em.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You have two pictures of the killer in the article. Jonathon Sherman
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Didn't OJ offer some outrageous sum for "the real killer"?
And didn't the ramseys initially offer a large sum for the return of their daughter?

//just a (deeply cynical) thought
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Marple Matrix Style | Dead Ringers | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube 6fULNtyEcWk
 
fsbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.

Also, to add, perhaps the police already know who did it but have 0 evidence whatsoever.


Likely. I knew a homicide detective. A high percentage of cases are solved, but proving it in a court of law is a completely different story. She has even had killers confess. Fifth Amendment is too broad, frankly.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Thoreny: Thoreny: Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.

Also, to add, perhaps the police already know who did it but have 0 evidence whatsoever.

And that's why those cops are Canadian. American cops don't need "evidence", just a good hunch.

In America the detectives would already have arrested the suspects. Or at least have shot them and sprinkled some crack on 'em.


Those the same cops that give starlight tours and brought gas/food to the trucker terrorists?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Thoreny: Thoreny: Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.

Also, to add, perhaps the police already know who did it but have 0 evidence whatsoever.

Likely. I knew a homicide detective. A high percentage of cases are solved, but proving it in a court of law is a completely different story. She has even had killers confess. Fifth Amendment is too broad, frankly.


Maybe the prosecution needs to do a better job of proving their case
 
Special Agent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The evidence needed to convict anyone may have been lost or damaged by the police initially declaring it to be a murder-suicide. It was not until 7 weeks later, at the children's insistence, that the house be treated as a double homicide scene.
 
nursetim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: Shouldn't be too hard. His death was most likely about sex or money. So whoever did this is close to him.

Also, to add, perhaps the police already know who did it but have 0 evidence whatsoever.


The headline said the swimming pool strangled them. Not sure how much evidence is needed.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was clearly a strangle-stranglecide.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They look like they have smart children...maybe they are creative problem solvers as well.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Billionaires don't become billionaires by keeping their promises.  You could probably fill a 30-volume encyclopedia with a list of suspects.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They had been distraught about David Caradines death for years.  They finally followed him.  The husband had a piece of paper in one hand that, while soggy, clearly had a safe word written on it:

Rosebud.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was the butler!  Give me $35 million.
 
