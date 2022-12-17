 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The UK does not require winter tyres. Sorry, tires. Driving on a few inches of snow leads to some pretty amusing footage   (youtube.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How The British Deal With Snow
Youtube forutNUAWBY
 
Elzar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snow tires are terrible for roads - that is all
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
my god, they all ended up on the wrong side of the road
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elzar: Snow tires are terrible for roads - that is all


deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't the UK used to get snow regularly every winter in the pre-industrial era?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Elzar: Snow tires are terrible for roads - that is all


Studded snow tires are bad for roads. There are a number of non studded options that are fine on roads (performance issues on dry roads aside).
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Didn't the UK used to get snow regularly every winter in the pre-industrial era?


Those Dickensian Brits were experts at driving automobiles.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Elzar: Snow tires are terrible for roads - that is all


You are thinking of snow chains, or tires with studs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The US does not require winter tires. It snows every winter, it's not a big deal
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do any US States require winter tires?

Only things I know about are requirements for chains and/or 4x4 on certain passes out west, and prohibitions on studded tires.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The US does not require winter tires. It snows every winter, it's not a big deal


I think the term is 'all-weather,' and perhaps they could consider that?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I'm to believe these idiots conquered half the world? Yeah, nah. Not seeing it
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I prefer the US where people just pretend there isn't any snow and proceed to go faster than the speed limit and you see them skid off the road up ahead of you
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

12349876: Cythraul: Didn't the UK used to get snow regularly every winter in the pre-industrial era?

Those Dickensian Brits were experts at driving automobiles.


Well, check the traffic records. I bet there was not ONE single automobile accident during the 1850's.

Try and find one single depiction of a car wreck in any painting by Currier & Ives. I challenge you.
 
peachee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's got to be a layer of ice under that snow
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: And I'm to believe these idiots conquered half the world? Yeah, nah. Not seeing it


Things went to sh*t for them the moment they gave up India.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was staying home really that hard, guys?
 
doubleextra
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Writing from Minnesota, I can say that nobody really uses winter tires unless they have money to burn, a place to store those extra tires and wheels, and probably don't drive very well themselves. The rest of us use all-season tires, but the trick is they have to actually have tread remaining. I like better than 50%. You can't drive until you hit the wear limit indicators and expect traction in snow.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Set aside the the cars denting themselves up, but that is lovely fluffy snow. And good on the dads taking the kids out on sleds. A happy time for the little ones.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
person: i want to go up this hill
gravity: you want to go down this hill
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

peachee: There's got to be a layer of ice under that snow


The only time I've seen scenes like this was back in 1998 when we had freezing rain falling continuously for about two weeks. I can't imagine sliding this way on a few centimetres of snow alone.
 
