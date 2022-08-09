 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 297 of WW3: Faithful to the memes of their namesakes, and widening their purview from washing machines, bathtubs, and racoons to more culturally-enriching targets, Orcs are now looting museums. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivindependent.com)
    News, recent victims of Russian barbarism, Museology, Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kherson Regional Local Lore Museum, Russians, Ukraine, Russia, Russian language  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Top news for December 16:

the Russians once again attacked Ukraine en masse. Of the 76 rockets , fired by terrorists,60 were shot down.

One of the Russian rockets hiat a residential building in Kryvyi Rih: there are dead .

As a result of a massive missile strike , energy facilities were damaged .

The European Union has agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia.

The US Senate approved the defense budget for next year.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, obviously the war hasn't stopped. It's at least a little quieter today.


December 17

The Moscow Metro is operating as a public transport again

This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko.

Recall that yesterday, after another massive attack and strikes on critical infrastructure, the Kiev metro completely stopped train traffic and switched to the "shelter" mode.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kryvyi Rih, rescuers pulled a girl out from under the rubble of a house.What condition the child is in is not yet known. Also, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA reported that two people were killed. At least five people were injured, including two children. All of them are located now... In Kryvyi Rih, the body of a child was taken out from under the rubble of a house that was hiat by a rocket yesterday

" In Kryvyi Rih, after midnight, rescuers pulled out the body of a 1.5 - year - old boy from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile... ", - said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko.

He recalled that the enemy's rocket attack on the city on Friday claimed 4 lives. Russians killed a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a young son. Thirteen people were injured. Among them are four children.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians fired 98 rockets at Ukraine yesterday

On Friday, December 16, the Russian invaders launched a massive missile attack on the civil and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. In total, the enemy fired 98 rockets and made more than 65 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At night, the invaders again hit the Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian occupation forces covered two communities of the Nikopol district with heavy artillery-Chervonogrigorovskaya and Marganetskaya. People are safe. Damaged houses and power lines, said the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the occupied Crimea and some Russian cities

The first explosions on December 17 thundered in the Belogorod region of Russia in the first minutes of the new day. Local publics distribute videos showing the sounds of explosions. However, while the traditional version of the "work of air defense" no one says. Interestingly, the explosions in the region sounded when the East and South of Ukraine were covered by air alerts. Locals write that a piece of ammunition fell on someone's car. Around 1: 50 in the Belgorod region again "loud".

A few minutes after the first explosions in Belgorod, explosions thundered already on Ukrainian territory, namely in the temporarily occupied Simferopol. Propaganda channels talk about an alleged "sabotage", as a result of which fuel trucks and military equipment of the enemy could be damaged. However, this information still needs to be confirmed. Further, information about the explosions in Bakhchisarai appeared in Telegram channels. However, there was no other information, except for the fact itself, as of 2:30.

Around 1:20 and 2:00, "cotton" visited the city of Kursk in Russia. What happened in the city is not yet known. Locals write about the sounds of explosions in one of the parts of the city. The local authorities have not yet commented on this.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Over Odessa region in the morning, the air defense system shot down two Russian missiles

" The enemy sent another missile attack in Odessa region in the morning. Two Onyx-type missiles fired from a coastal missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea were destroyed by the air defense forces ," said Serhiy Bratchuk, the speaker of the Odessa Regional Military Administration.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five thousand tanks and artillery. Who loses 5000 tanks and artillery and doesn't pack up and go the fark home?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kharkiv region, electricity was fully restored after yesterday's massive rocket attack

This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinyogubov.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians are turning all hospitals in Luhansk region into military hospitals, a center of resistance

" Several hospitals in Luhansk and the temporarily occupied cities and villages of the region have already switched to the format of military hospitals. In particular, Luhansk City Multi-specialty Hospital No. 3 has already deployed about 100 Russian military personnel. The hospital in Kremennaya has also been fully serviced , " the Center of National Resistance said in its article.

Luhansk City Multi-specialty Hospital No. 15 is now refusing to serve civilians and will finally reorient itself to the military in December.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Water supply was returned to all residents of Kiev, heating is next in line

" With the power supply now 2/3 of Kiev residents. But the outage schedules apply. Because the electricity shortage is significant. And the power engineers are asking to continue saving money, " said Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the city.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think, as a rule, the Ukrainians are prudish. They just have a zany sense of humor. Anyway, they blurred out the 'bell end'.


In the UK, there is a sculpture of Putin, which can be used as a gift... throw eggs

Residents of the village of Bell End, in the English county of Worcestershire, installed a golden statue of Putin with a male sexual organ on his head. A cartoon statue in the village center was erected to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The organizer, who asked to remain anonymous, also set up several boxes of eggs for passers-by to throw at the statue, the Daily Mail reports.

According to the campaign coordinator, they plan to create and sell miniatures of the statue to raise funds for a charity organization in support of Ukrainian refugees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sergey was originally from Zaporozhye. First there was military training at the junior commanders ' school in Kiev, and then service at the fire station in Khmelnitsky.

Sergei's civilian life was somehow connected with military affairs. The defender was engaged in the repair of Migs at the defense industry enterprise. And then the front.

The defender bravely defended our Homeland from the enemy, being a machine-gunner of a rifle battalion.

Unfortunately, in late November, while performing combat missions near the town of Soledar, Donetsk region, Sergey was killed.

Eternal memory and glory to the hero!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after the ninth missile strike

The process of bringing the NPP units to the planned capacity level (with the exception of the so-called ZNPP) continues.

Resume operation of thermal power plants. Hydroelectric power plants are operating on schedule.

Repair teams are working around the clock at power facilities damaged by shelling.

The electricity shortage in the system is still significant. The state of power grids is complicated due to weather conditions.

Source: Ukrenergo
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damp tonight, freezing tomorrow. Let's get those numbers up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Five thousand tanks and artillery. Who loses 5000 tanks and artillery and doesn't pack up and go the fark home?


Combine massive ego and sunk cost fallacy, and this is what you get.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pedestrian and bicycle bridge in Kiev opened after repair work

On the bridge, which was hiat by the Russian army on October 10, all 18 damaged double-glazed floor units were replaced, as well as 143 railing panes. The railings and cables strung along the bridge were also restored.

In addition, employees of Kyivavtodormost once again examined the structure's supports, lighting and video surveillance systems, removed snow and applied anti-ice materials, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
European Commission allows nationalization of Gazprom's German subsidiary

We are talking about the holding company Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEEHG), formerly called Gazprom Germania.

"In accordance with the EU Merger Regulation, the European Commission has approved the acquisition of SEEHG by the Federal Republic of Germany, represented by the German Federal Ministry of Finance, "the EC said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A military man with the call sign wind came to the defense of Ukraine in the first years of military operations in the east. Then he bravely destroyed the enemy with a 122-mm D-30 💪

We had to take up the wind weapon for up to a year again after a full-scale invasion.

Today, Veter serves as a separate mechanized brigade named after Cornet General Mark Bezruchko as a brigade commander and already perfectly owns the Czechoslovak wheeled self-propelled artillery installation Dana.

On the account of the defender and his colleagues, there are already more than a dozen burned enemy vehicles and destroyed infantry in the Donetsk direction.

"We are on alert around the clock. As soon as the command arrives, we take our seats in the car and go to the position. Then we work on the targets and quickly leave the point so that the enemy does not have time to carry out countermeasures."

We know that with such professional warriors we will destroy the enemy!

Источник: АрміяInform.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kiev sets up a city Christmas tree of invincibility

A symbolic Christmas tree of invincibility is being decorated on Sofia Square.

An artificial tree with a height of 12 meters will be decorated with energy-saving garlands. They will glow from the generator.

Next to the generator, there will be points for recharging gadgets.

There will be no mass entertainment events, food courts, fairs and attractions on Sofia Square this year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm convinced there is something profoundly wrong with the Russian ethos. Their pathetic army can't take and hold ground, so they resort to long-distance murder.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

August11: I'm convinced there is something profoundly wrong with the Russian ethos. Their pathetic army can't take and hold ground, so they resort to long-distance murder.


Every army when faced with defeat resorts to the same tactics. The V-2, for example.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The invaders can leave Kakhovka in two weeks

The enemy is withdrawing part of its troops from Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region to the area of the settlement of Nizhniye Serogozy.

"The servicemen are spreading information among local residents that Kakhovka will be abandoned by Russian troops before the end of this year. Therefore, local residents loyal to the invaders are offered to move to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, " the General Staff said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The number of victims of a rocket attack on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih has increased to five.

One of the injured residents died in hospital the day before. Recall that among the dead as a result of the missile strike was also a one-and-a-half-year-old boy.
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fasahd: According to the campaign coordinator, they plan to create and sell miniatures of the statue to raise funds for a charity organization in support of Ukrainian refugees.


Can he please be found beaten to death with one? A tiny, bloody statue of himself with a penis head as the murder weapon seems like an apt metaphor for his whole deal.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just this one last store to rob, then we can go home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that winter is going to be a lot harsher on the orcs than previously thought.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From a show in Bratislava this week. Proceeds goto Ukrainian artists.

https://www.supportukraine-pic.com/
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fasahd: Damp tonight, freezing tomorrow. Let's get those numbers up!

[Fark user image image 600x311]


I doubt ruskisicles will show up in the Ukrainian count.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: fasahd: According to the campaign coordinator, they plan to create and sell miniatures of the statue to raise funds for a charity organization in support of Ukrainian refugees.

Can he please be found beaten to death with one? A tiny, bloody statue of himself with a penis head as the murder weapon seems like an apt metaphor for his whole deal.


As mentioned toward the end of yesterday's thread, we have all come to appreciate your writing. Each of your words are chosen with care, and reviewed before you publish/send. In this case, you have chosen to be polite. We get it. Given a little literary leeway, I think the metaphor comes across better as 'DICKHEAD'.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

incendi: Five thousand tanks and artillery. Who loses 5000 tanks and artillery and doesn't pack up and go the fark home?


The heir to the heir of the throne of the kingdom of idiots?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see 'other notes' for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* With losses in our tank brigades rising from the Special Military Operation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense has in a moment of brilliance reached out to unusual sources to replenish our armory, and private tank collectors from across the former Soviet Union were more than happy to offer their own private collections of military hardware. The 114th Mechanized Armor Division has been formed with the best interwar or earlier machines, such as the historic T1 Cunningham, the Hotchkiss H35, and many other fine pieces of gear that will no doubt be able to locate modern anti-tank mines when properly pushed by conscripts. It is hoped that this fighting unit will raise the morale of our Army generals, most of whom were never able to get past tier 2 in World of Tanks.

* Rumors that the stolen Ukrainian raccoon has been traded for a Donald Trump Trading Card are false. The raccoon has simply murdered enough conscripts that everyone has fled the area and left it there.

* The Running of the Gopniks event in St. Petersburg has once again unfortunately claimed a number of lives, as tourists from all over the world have come to challenge their running and dodging skills against a crowd of vodka-fueled, krokodil-enhanced, Adidas-tracksuit powered street hobos. While officially city leaders stand against this tradition, at 8 AM yesterday morning the gates were opened and the Gopniks staggered out, frothing at their mouths, dancing to hardbass, and occasionally performing acts of unspeakable violence to each other, themselves, random objects within arms' reach, or sadly, tourists who had chosen to view these strange creatures in their natural habitat. It is hoped that this tragic outcome will prevent future visitors from engaging in these horrific games which take place each morning.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn... getting closer to 100,000 dead Russian troops. That's got to leave a bit of a sting to the morale.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Grisly Job Of Exhuming The Dead In Ukraine
Youtube 7DlWFmJuXx4
 
