 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Fox News)   Pickle Me Elmo backs down, unbanninates journalists   (foxnews.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Twitter, MSNBC, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, The Washington Post, Journalist, suspensions of the journalists, Twitter users, Reporter  
•       •       •

1324 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Dec 2022 at 8:12 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't think this Melon Musk guy is as smart as he tells people he is...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My new Twitter account was suspended the other day because I called a certain conservative a biatch. So much for free speech on Twitter.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dictating company policy by online poll is surely a good way to regain market confidence.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My account and my massive following say "too late."

/"Massive" as in I think I had about a dozen followers.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: My account and my massive following say "too late."

/"Massive" as in I think I had about a dozen followers.


Somebody followed my tweeter account once.  I blocked them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a plugin that turns pictures of Trump into kittens.  I just realized I need one of those for Elmo.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: dictating company policy by online poll is surely a good way to regain market confidence.


It gets Elmo lots of attention, and that's what matters most.  Plus he's never seen a giant pile of his own money set on fire before, and I think it's affected him.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerks induce jerking sensations.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: DarnoKonrad: dictating company policy by online poll is surely a good way to regain market confidence.

It gets Elmo lots of attention, and that's what matters most.  Plus he's never seen a giant pile of his own money set on fire before, and I think it's affected him.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gonzoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Prostitutes have sex for money. She just takes her clothes off for money.  Common mistake.


Oh yeah, she married Agent Orange for his stunning good looks and winning personality
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elon Musk c.1984, NYC
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those bans were because space karen thought methods of tracking his private jet was "doxxing in real time" but he does nothing like hiring from a fleet or going commercial to stop it.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't back down from shiat. He got their employers to punish them.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: DarnoKonrad: dictating company policy by online poll is surely a good way to regain market confidence.

It gets Elmo lots of attention, and that's what matters most.  Plus he's never seen a giant pile of his own money set on fire before, and I think it's affected him.


That's all he wants, and reporters are prostrating themselves to give it to him. Like I said, they did not learn a farking thing from covering Trump.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to avoid responsibility for your own shiatty, insecure, childish actions, Space Karen.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... one wonders why democracy wasn't used to decide their banning in the first place.

HMM...
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turned it off after seeing the term "the liberal media is freaking out...." as I already know it'll be just the usual Conservative hypocrisy.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we keep this up, Muskmelon's going to buy Fark, just to kick us all off.

/The Musk media strategy: If you can't beat 'em, buy 'em.
//It's not news, it's Musk
///What's that musky smell?
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark faithful, full failure.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a relief! He's so quirky!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Elmo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: dictating company policy by online poll is surely a good way to regain market confidence.


It's so dumb.

"Should I unban them now, tomorrow, or in 7 days?"
[Sets poll for 24 hours]
["Now" wins]

"Oh gosh ia think the options were confusing. Should I do it now or in 7 days?"
[Sets poll for 24 hours)
["Now" wins again]

"Maaaaybe I should just run another poll to be sure"
[Sets poll for 7 days]

&c.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is all just such a farking mess.

Josh Marshall   @joshtpm    17h

Musk is breaking news here. Apparently his son was being driven in a Learjet on the surface roads in Pasadena when this happened. That opens up a complex new set of questions.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Such a confusing farked up mess.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: [Fark user image image 850x625]

Elon Musk c.1984, NYC


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: [img.ifunny.co image 520x344]


It's a Fox News link. You knew what you were doing.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: If we keep this up, Muskmelon's going to buy Fark, just to kick us all off.


Please don't threaten us with a good time.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It gets Elmo lots of attention, and that's what matters most.  Plus he's never seen a giant pile of his own money set on fire before, and I think it's affected him.


Don't forget being openly publicly booed, that's probably gonna be a chip on his shoulder forever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

question_dj: Marcus Aurelius: DarnoKonrad: dictating company policy by online poll is surely a good way to regain market confidence.

It gets Elmo lots of attention, and that's what matters most.  Plus he's never seen a giant pile of his own money set on fire before, and I think it's affected him.

That's all he wants, and reporters are prostrating themselves to give it to him. Like I said, they did not learn a farking thing from covering Trump.


The networks made bank off of trump. They learned a lesson - it just had nothing to do with morals, ethics, or preserving democracy. Just money.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This was all an exercise to exhibit his control and still say it was the "voice of the people" with his "poll". He can, and will, suspend on his whims if you play in his sandbox. Essentially he took the ball and went home.
If you invest your money in his ventures, ask if the risk is worth it or would your money be more secure managed elsewhere.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We all got the message.  You don't need to restart the clock only to do it again Elvis Trump.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Those bans were because space karen thought methods of tracking his private jet was "doxxing in real time" but he does nothing like hiring from a fleet or going commercial to stop it.


Elon demonstrates, once again, his GQP understanding of US law and publicly available information; its there to benefit me, not anyone else.  Anything else destroys his self image as being smarter, craftier, and more diligent than the rest of us, so he deserves to have his billions.
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of these days I need to have a long talk with that boy.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.