 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Remember to confirm your local Goodwill is accepting grenades before dropping one in the donation box   (kiro7.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Tacoma police, Donation, member of theExplosive Ordnance Disposal team, hazardous materials, hand grenade, Employees, Friday morning, Goodwill  
•       •       •

147 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 9:12 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It made

(puts on sunglasses)

quite a bang.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Be careful, I mean be careful with what you're donating. What if a kid got it, and it was actually a grenade? That would have been bad," said Ali McCray."

Because actual live grenades are a thing that people have laying around.  What if it had been a container of smallpox? What if it had been a Hellraiser box? What if it had been a hydrogen bomb? Oh noes!

Lots of people have demilled and dummy grenades. I have 2. A ww2 pineapple and a current one.  You can get them anywhere.

Look at the bottom, is there a hole? It's safe. (unless there is a spider living inside). It won't explode.  And it's okay to pick up a grenade to check. If it is stable enough to make it all the way to the donation bin, it is stable enough to examine.

There is only one grenade you should never touch
Light Grenade
Youtube dCeD2gF9jUo
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems like a Salvation Army box would be more appropriate, them being an army and everything.
 
alex10294
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Before I even read the article, I knew it was inert dummy. Even if it wasn't though, grenades aren't dangerous unless you pull the pin, and, if the pin has been pulled, you will know before you have a chance to evacuate.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"A member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team came out, secured the building anddetermined the grenade was an inert device."
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: "Be careful, I mean be careful with what you're donating. What if a kid got it, and it was actually a grenade? That would have been bad," said Ali McCray."

Because actual live grenades are a thing that people have laying around.  What if it had been a container of smallpox? What if it had been a Hellraiser box? What if it had been a hydrogen bomb? Oh noes!

Lots of people have demilled and dummy grenades. I have 2. A ww2 pineapple and a current one.  You can get them anywhere.

Look at the bottom, is there a hole? It's safe. (unless there is a spider living inside). It won't explode.  And it's okay to pick up a grenade to check. If it is stable enough to make it all the way to the donation bin, it is stable enough to examine.

There is only one grenade you should never touch
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dCeD2gF9jUo]


That's one way to wipe the political spectrum clean.

Also: "What we lack in brains, we make up for with good intentions."
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.