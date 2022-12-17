 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WBOY Clarksburg)   Five words to describe America as we wrap up 2022? "Axe Body Spray Dumpster Fire" feels just about right   (wboy.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Police, Crime, English-language films, Apartment, Harold Hassell, Elkins man, criminal complaint, fire Thursday evening  
6 Comments     (+0 »)
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Axe was 2018
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Elkins is a charming little town.  Haven't been there since the 1980's but I doubt much has changed.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was my university bar
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Axe Body Spray Dumpster Fire is the name of my thrash/death metal Green Day cover band. We're known for performing American Idiot in its entirety.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Picking cigarettes from public ashtrays"

It's got a ring to it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How does one man pick up and move en entire dumpster?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

