 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NYPost)   "Joe Biden" brand cocaine? C'mon, man, nobody's gonna buy that. Everybody wants at least the "Hunter Biden" stuff, or if they can afford it, the "Don Jr." brand   (nypost.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, New York City, The Bronx, Queens, help of a K-9 unit, Reynaldo Almonte, worth of cocaine, string of drug-related charges, Drug addiction  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 7:15 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nobody wants the Don Jr brand, man. It's cut with Pixie Stix.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It could be the strongest thing available at a price damn near free and Trump-brand crazy pills would still be more popular.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part of this story is that drug cartels apparently have marketing departments.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

downstairs: The worst part of this story is that drug cartels apparently have marketing departments.


I think they prefer to be called pharmaceutical reps, not drug cartel marketing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get your Trump Towers here!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who do you think supplies Hunter to begin with, subby?
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Authorities said Reynaldo Almonte was busted with $300,000 worth of cocaine.

.......

Almonte was released on a $300,000 bail bond on Dec. 8.


How is he going to raise the bail money?

Wait a minute......
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I did this"

Now have a seat and for the next half hour I will tell you how I did this, and also my plans for doing other great things. Really cool and interesting things, like...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That Ollie North blow is the best.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cocaine is $50,000 per kilo now?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

downstairs: The worst part of this story is that drug cartels apparently have marketing departments.


Cops have been finding "Brand Name" heroin on the streets of New York and L.A. since the 1960s.
 
Laikabot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody wants that Joe Biden cocaine, it doesn't do anything and takes all your money.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back when I did heroin they would use all these amusing stamps on the little wax paper packets. I guess it was to identify which batch it came from. Shiat like 'SUPERMAN' or 'LATE NITE' and the such. But my favorite was 'YOU'LL BE BACK'.  That's some premium black humor right there.

I got better, btw
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd rather have the Hunter blow off the pelvis of an exotic and built foreign hooker, than the Uncle Joe kind off a 6-year-old girl's hair.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Laikabot: Nobody wants that Joe Biden cocaine, it doesn't do anything and takes all your money.


Dude, that's just "cocaine".
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.