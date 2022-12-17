 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Guardian)   Good luck getting anywhere in the UK this weekend
    Rail transport, Strike action, Trade union, 48-hour strike, Rail passengers, train journeys, workers' union  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Stonehenge fell over because it was so slippery
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LOL.  Those mass transit fans always say "get rid of your car, and use the train for everything".  But they never plan for how to pay railroad workers enough.  So now they're stuck, but I can go anywhere in my car.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
is there anything more quintessentially british than standing in long lines for stupid reasons?

/other than racism, imperialism, bad food and worse teeth
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
See? This is why you need to crush collective bargaining before it takes root. What's next, paid sick leave? These plebs need to learn their place.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: is there anything more quintessentially british than standing in long lines for stupid reasons?

/other than racism, imperialism, bad food and worse teeth


It's not exclusive to British.

Countries under the Soviet sphere of influence had the joke, "the line for meat"
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cars slipping, sliding and crashing in heavy snow in Gloucestershire
Youtube QPBsVEvpkk0


Meanwhile, good luck driving as everyone around you is driving on summer tires (tyres)
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LOL.  Those mass transit fans always say "get rid of your car, and use the train for everything".  But they never plan for how to pay railroad workers enough.  So now they're stuck, but I can go anywhere in my car.


Good luck getting to the A5.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: NM Volunteer: LOL.  Those mass transit fans always say "get rid of your car, and use the train for everything".  But they never plan for how to pay railroad workers enough.  So now they're stuck, but I can go anywhere in my car.

Good luck getting to the A5.


I can just go to Staples to pick up some A5, but 8 1/2 x 11 is far more useful.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LOL.  Those mass transit fans always say "get rid of your car, and use the train for everything".  But they never plan for how to pay railroad workers enough.  So now they're stuck, but I can go anywhere in my car.


LOL. There are buses, rideshares, etc. And, this might shock you, lots of Brits own cars in addition to relying on public transit. Mass transit is one, valuable part of transportation solutions and is the first choice of many for various reasons.
 
