Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   Can you get off of the couch? Congratulations, you're in better shape than 80% of Americans   (cnn.com) divider line
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the suggested exercises: "Farmer's carry: Grab a dumbbell in each hand and, with your hands hanging down at your sides, stand tall and walk at least 10 steps in a straight line."

I have a feeling actual farmers would go more than 10 steps.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image-cdn.neatoshop.com
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article, as always, shows 20-somethings in excellent condition as examples of old people who need to exercise.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to ride 2000 miles each year on my exercise bicycle (since I can read books while riding away).  I do an evening walk of about a mile, whenever I remember to do the evening walk.  I'm still doughy, but my legs are a bit muscular now.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory
James Gandolfini
Youtube MA1Q5mGrA-8
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to get off the couch with that woman in the leggings if you know what I mean.

/Ok sears catalog
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any sentence that starts with "80% of Americans..." never ends well.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My system is I do push-ups, sit-ups, squats and running four to five times a week, with a few weeks off a year. If If I go to work, I exercise. While I know I'm missing tons of better ways if doing things, this system works well because I don't need to learn anything or monitor anything, and it's now just habit and muscle memory. I never have to convince myself to exercise. If I ever thought about it, I would quickly realize that exercise sucks and I farking hate it.

Your mileage may vary.

Fark user image
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Article, as always, shows 20-somethings in excellent condition as examples of old people who need to exercise.


The only purpose 20-somethings serve is to look better than everyone else.  They need to just strike a pose and shut the hell up.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom!  Hot Pockets!  Bathroom!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm finally on the good side of one of these.  Lifting weights and mobility work are my vain attempt to stave off aging.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Article, as always, shows 20-somethings in excellent condition as examples of old people who need to exercise.


That's because all of us hot 60+ y/o are on OnlyFans raking in the big bucks.
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Getting down to floor to do these exercises is one thing. Now, how in the h*** do I get back up? I suppose that's one way to weight loss if I can't open the fridge.

/Also no food means less trips to the bathroom, so I got that going for me which is nice.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For me, the problem is not the lack of muscles, it's the absence of cartilage in my knees and ankles, and the overabundance of bone in my spine. Arthritis takes its toll.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I try to ride 2000 miles each year on my exercise bicycle (since I can read books while riding away).  I do an evening walk of about a mile, whenever I remember to do the evening walk.  I'm still doughy, but my legs are a bit muscular now.


I do similar.

Basic free weight routines a few times a week, and try to get a half an hour of high speed/high residence elliptical in daily.  Plus try to get 15-20k steps in.

I still have a beer gut but damn does my ass look FIIINNNEEE.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can.  I just choose not to.
 
redbucket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: I'm finally on the good side of one of these.  Lifting weights and mobility work are my vain attempt to stave off aging.


I'm on the lifting-as-midlife-crisis plan. Safer than a motorcycle, at least.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are more than 600 muscles in the human body, and it's impossible to strengthen each and every one.

Pro tip: Skip leg day. It gets the number down to a much more managable 300 or so.
 
eclecticman666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I resemble this headline.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: natazha: Article, as always, shows 20-somethings in excellent condition as examples of old people who need to exercise.

That's because all of us hot 60+ y/o are on OnlyFans raking in the big bucks.


User name makes more sense now...


I do eight hours a week of gymnastics (like vault/bars/beam/floor gymnastics) spread over three days plus some light abs work and walking on my days off. Not gonna brag or anything, but I am totally... in okay shape, especially for 40 years old. Only have a four pack though.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: There are more than 600 muscles in the human body, and it's impossible to strengthen each and every one.

Pro tip: Skip leg day. It gets the number down to a much more managable 300 or so.


i1.wp.com
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My computer needed mobility work after visiting that website.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Our gym is filled with people sitting still on exercise equipment, getting their fingers in top shape by holding their phones and texting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Olivia Newton-John - Physical (Official Music Video)
Youtube vWz9VN40nCA
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm on my feet 32-40 hours per week at work, I hike pretty much every weekend, and my wife and I do an episode of Classical Stretch or Power Yoga off of PBS most days. Not great shape, not bad shape. I just need to drink less since that's a fair amount of calories. Or eat less. Or do a lot more core work.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: NM Volunteer: I try to ride 2000 miles each year on my exercise bicycle (since I can read books while riding away).  I do an evening walk of about a mile, whenever I remember to do the evening walk.  I'm still doughy, but my legs are a bit muscular now.

I do similar.

Basic free weight routines a few times a week, and try to get a half an hour of high speed/high residence elliptical in daily.  Plus try to get 15-20k steps in.

I still have a beer gut but damn does my ass look FIIINNNEEE.


media.tenor.com
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Over 70 here. Every day: 20 minutes of stair steps and 10 minutes of exercise bands. Sometimes an additional 5 minutes of stretching. I used to do 40 minutes of stair steps but had a vision of me stroking out.  I've a friend who's 3 years older than me and he swims, works on the elliptical machine for half an hour, AND lifts weights. Every farking day. He's got  a key and opens the gym. He still fits in the same jacket he wore when we met 50 years ago. (I've got a shape like a python that ate a pig. Just can't get rid of my round tummy.)

What's the point? you might say. When I had to go to Florida to help my son move and set his hurricane-damaged house in order, I was able to put in a week of 8 hour days and not just simply mutter and complain.

BTW, the stair step routine gets much easier to Baroque music. Handel and Bach are great exercise partners.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I need to get back to core workouts 3-5x per week.  I don't wake up with back or neck pain when I keep those up.
It's way too easy to stop doing them when the wife or I have to take a week off for some reason like travel or illness.
 
morg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If anyone has any good exercises and stretches for sciatic nerve. I didn't even know I had one until recently.
 
Broktun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've been trying to get myself in shape over the past year or so.
I am down 120lbs to svelte 6'3" 285lbs thanks  to Ozempic, therapy, diet and pickleball.
Now I have it in the back.  I see a neurosurgeon on Tuesday.  I'm 90% sure it is facet syndrome.
I was really hoping 2023 would be the first year since 2019 that I didn't use all my sick, and most of my vacation time on health issues.

Anyway, I do the bridges and birddog as part of PT for my back.
 
