Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KRQE News)   Who has the pasta noodles?   (krqe.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The commute was funny with a chance of meatballs.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
yeah, uh you want bronzed?  That'll be extra, it tastes the same.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mamma mia, that's a spicy meatball!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright. Who sneezed?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: Alright. Who sneezed?


Stromboli.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to think it was like the marbles scene from Animal House, but the picture makes it clear it was more of a slaughterhouse.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Insurance rarely covers acts of FSM.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Pasta noodles", submitter?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "Pasta noodles", submitter?


Well yes, as opposed to the other kind.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pasta is noodles, but not all noodles are pasta.
 
