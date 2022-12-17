 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Nagasaki assemblyman apologizes for doing chin-ups on train while drunk from his high school class reunion. "I'd like to contemplate my next course of action after consulting the relevant people"   (mainichi.jp) divider line
djfitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it illegal in Japan to do chin-ups in public??

Also, what kind of light-weight shiat is this??

"I think I had three or four drinks including a draft beer," Kitamura explained in the news conference. He added, "I don't remember why I did the chin-ups."
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chinghazi!
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The man's a menace to society, time to sudoku
 
