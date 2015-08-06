 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Roughly $1.3 million stolen in juggling incidents this year in Austin, Texas. Wait. No. Jugging incidents. Not juggling. Well, that doesn't sound near as fun, does it?   (fox7austin.com) divider line
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is jugging?
Tfa uses the word repeatedly but doesn't define it. There is a report about breaking and entering a car to steal money, and photos of stealing something from a front yard(?).
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
forgottenflix.comView Full Size
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: What is jugging?


That's when you pour an entire gallon of milk in your butt.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the article doesn't define what jugging is. Journalism is almost dead.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: I love how the article doesn't define what jugging is. Journalism is almost dead.


It's a Fox outlet. Legally, Fox only does "entertainment".
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She likes jugging, Herb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the M on the reporter's keyboard is broken.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that when you're grabbed by your ears outside of a bank right before they beat the poo and cash out of you?
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: What is jugging?


I thought maybe titty-banging?
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After looking up the term, I understand the type of crime it refers to but still have no idea why it's called that.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: I love how the article doesn't define what jugging is. Journalism is almost dead.


I think the President** and a small group of people know exactly what jugging is.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: I love how the article doesn't define what jugging is. Journalism is almost dead.


it's when you take several objects and keep them airborne all at once.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: What is jugging?
Tfa uses the word repeatedly but doesn't define it. There is a report about breaking and entering a car to steal money, and photos of stealing something from a front yard(?).


When you get mugged by someone running at medium pace.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jugging
Financing, making money, dope mullah, stealing
let's go jugging.
by hehehe girl August 6, 2015

/urban dictionary
//hehehe girl?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who knows what a "take over" is? Don't you speak cop?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Man Show - Episode 36 - Juggy Training (2000-12-03)
Youtube WyK4C4eR0wI
 
falkone32
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jugging: "A crime where a suspect observes a customer at a bank or high-end store and then follows the customer after they leave the establishment in order to steal their money or valuables."

'jug' appears to be slang for a bank, according to the google description of a paywalled JSTOR article titled "The Argot of the Underworld" (Maurer, 1931): "jug hoister or heister, n. phr. One who holds up banks. See hoist. a jug heavy, n. phr. A man who specializes in blowing bank safes."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Start going to a credit union branch away from home and drive surface streets in a meander. But I've never thought about this, I only get a few hundred a few times a year because I cycle most of my money through my Visa to get points and don't carry a balance.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KB202: What is jugging?


It's kinda like juggling, but it uses fish.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Boomerang fish.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
methodshop.comView Full Size


"I can't believe what a bunch of nerds we are. We're looking up jugging in the dictionary."
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought the good guy with a gun was supposed to prevent this. What's he doing? Napping?
 
