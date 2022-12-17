 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Vice)   That antivax documentary was so bad, other antivaxxers now think the filmmaker was a plant to make them look bad. Wait, they think they look good?   (vice.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Conspiracy theory, Thrombus, Loch Ness Monster, anti-vaccine world, film, anti-vaccine organization Children's Health Defense, type of blood clots, COVID conspiracy theorist  
•       •       •

861 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because if an all-powerful government/corporate cabal wanted to get a substance into humanity's bloodstream they'd take on the extra expense and trouble of making a fake vaccine and wouldn't just mix the stuff in with the french fries.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look buddy, we're either the only smart people in the room or we're actually the stupidest ones and you know how we're going to believe on that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait to watch that the way I watch all crappy movies nowadays: with Rifftrax commentary.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have predicted there was a crazy line even these nutters won't cross?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science hard words.  Internet is a series of tubes.  Organ transplants are routine.
People in health care are out to get me.  Its a conspiracy too....
A large number of doctors who have taken the Hippocratic oath are in league doing something malicious by following medical processes & procedures which have been in place for over 200 years.
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7YvAYIJSSZY
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok farkers, you have a task. Find us pictures of pretty antivaxxers! Let's see.. can't find any suitable google images... AI?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referred to as natural selection
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, just because you don't understand that COVID was an artificially created Chinese technovirus transmitted via 5G cell towers and robot bats, and that the vaccine isn't actually a vaccine but actually a measure used by global elites (((SOROS))) for population control, doesn't mean you get to look down upon people who have seen the truth. The 5G killswitch inside the "vaccine" will soon be activated (any day now!) and kill everyone who got it, and then won't you look stupid!

/I should have misspelled some words
//These people are deadweight
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Ok farkers, you have a task. Find us pictures of pretty antivaxxers! Let's see.. can't find any suitable google images... AI?

[Fark user image 741x745]


They reeeaaally need to work on the eyes thing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has potassium benzoate.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: johnphantom: Ok farkers, you have a task. Find us pictures of pretty antivaxxers! Let's see.. can't find any suitable google images... AI?

[Fark user image 741x745]

They reeeaaally need to work on the eyes thing.


Yeah it really looks like they just streaked parts of pictures. I am glad I only put a few pictures that I have out there on the net. These AI painting programs are sucking the pictures up off the net and using them, and to me it doesn't look like it is really making anything new.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mix it in with the fries" =/= "Get in the boxcars, we're just going for a shower"

Pure evil genius right there tho...
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I'll wait to watch that the way I watch all crappy movies nowadays: with Rifftrax commentary.


Keep an eye on the "God Awful Movies" podcast; they've done several anti-vax "documentaries" already.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

krispos42: KodosZardoz: I'll wait to watch that the way I watch all crappy movies nowadays: with Rifftrax commentary.

Keep an eye on the "God Awful Movies" podcast; they've done several anti-vax "documentaries" already.


The latest episode covered this "documentary". They have a lot of fun with it
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I've really seen of Stew Peters is clips on various sites that track far-right media, but based on that, he seems stupid and crazy even by their standards.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I remain astounded that people keep coming up with completely outlandish conspiracy theories, when there is well documented evidence of the US government performing all sorts of "experiments" and dosing populations with drugs for a hundred years or more. They already know how to do it and get away with it.

l450v.alamy.comView Full Size


But they said "sorry" for some of it. So it's okay.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: I remain astounded that people keep coming up with completely outlandish conspiracy theories, when there is well documented evidence of the US government performing all sorts of "experiments" and dosing populations with drugs for a hundred years or more. They already know how to do it and get away with it.

[l450v.alamy.com image 444x320]

But they said "sorry" for some of it. So it's okay.


They even do drug tests with informed consent.  If you are stupid enough to participate after being told in detail what the study entails you could end up in the control group and receive no medication at all.  Pure malice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because if an all-powerful government/corporate cabal wanted to get a substance into humanity's bloodstream they'd take on the extra expense and trouble of making a fake vaccine and wouldn't just mix the stuff in with the french fries.


Or put it in cellphones.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Who could have predicted there was a crazy line even these nutters won't cross?


Yeah, who knows what temperature THAT stuff burns at?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ouch.  That hurt my brain just to watch 5 minutes.
We could always raise the whole world to 1st world living standards and the birth rate would drop all by itself.  No wars, no famines, no death vaccines, just raising the standard of living for all humans.
AKA following Christ's explicit orders.
Naah.  It's death vaccines for me.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.