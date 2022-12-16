 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WHYY)   Hanukkah is the festival of LASER LIGHTS   (whyy.org) divider line
    More: Cool, Laser, kosher rock laser show, Beth Sholom synagogue, laser lights, Beth Sholom, Light beam, Saturday night, Ken Fink  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a practical use for the Jewish Space Laser.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't cross the streams!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, MTG, for blowing the lid and exposing the existence of the Jewish Space Laser Corps.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[ibetthejewsdidthis.bmp]
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pew Pew Jew!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's gotta attract a lot of pussy cats.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Uhhh, that was underwhelming
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Thanks, MTG, for blowing the lid and exposing the existence of the Jewish Space Laser Corps.


Oh, God! She's gonna send RWNJs to the Synagogue to free the sex trafficked children chained in the basement, isn't she?
OY VAY! SOMEONE STOP THAT GOY!!!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Laser Wolf?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: [ibetthejewsdidthis.bmp]


.bmp?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Imma chargin mah space lazors!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's gotta attract a lot of pussy cats.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MBooda: Laser Wolf?
[Fark user image 750x403]


WE HAD AN AGREEMENT!!!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
