Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(USGS)   5.3 EQ hits Midland TX, improves property values by 300%. FARK: getting reports of it being felt as far away as Dallas and Austin   (earthquake.usgs.gov) divider line
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shake rattle and roll farkers!
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Frack me sideways
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz has already flown to Cancun.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Odessa-Midland area is oil and gas country. Lots of that activity out there. I'm kind of surprised it hasn't happened more often.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
farking Midland-Odessa, I swear to god

/for nearly 3 years this was our closest "real" city
//We'd usually say fark it and take the extra hour to drive to El Paso instead
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
5.3 at 5km depth is a bit of a shake but it's texas so who gives a shiat.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Midland?  Chuggy's Bar is farked.


/Might be too obscure even for Fark
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
El Paso Farker reporting no feels here.

/felt the last one
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Initial reports suggest the earthquake may have caused as much as $5.63 in damage.
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does 5.3 knock a MAGA cap off your head?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hope that power grid holds up.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought I felt an earthquake in the Seattle area yesterday, was that it?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

King Something: Initial reports suggest the earthquake may have caused as much as $5.63 in damage.


So, complete annihilation?
 
olddeegee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The frack, you say!!
 
ongbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


And there he goes again
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: El Paso Farker reporting no feels here.

/felt the last one


You need to invest in some highly-sensitive seismic activity equipment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: farking Midland-Odessa, I swear to god

/for nearly 3 years this was our closest "real" city
//We'd usually say fark it and take the extra hour to drive to El Paso instead


Which, of course, is Spanish for "The Paso".
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a Californian I can say that can be felt. Not huge but there will be a jolt followed by the swaying. Kind of fun really. Get to the 6 range though and the fun is over.

/ Been awhile since a banging 6.0 in Napa.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The electric grid is still up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Simpsons: Sending Our Love Down The Well
Youtube o4HTvVM3U3U
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How much improvement did it cause?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The California people are going to make fun of you.
 
