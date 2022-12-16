 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NBC News)   Notably missing from the article is an explanation of why someone would use aromatherapy on a raccoon   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Strange, Burkholderia pseudomallei, Burkholderia, Melioidosis, Burkholderia mallei, Aromatherapy, chamomile-scented aromatherapy spray, victim's pet raccoon, bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
subby you have no poetry in your soul
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So quit buying bullshiat oils when you don't know what's in them. I have no idea why people think this is a legit way to "heal themselves."

At least with a fire pit you know you're gonna get cancer.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because it's gonna be better than what they usually smell like, fark the therapy
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just wave some incense around any rodents I bring into the house. Makes them smell nice and wards off any evil spirits
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe the animal chiropractor just wasn't working out for them?
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: So quit buying bullshiat oils when you don't know what's in them. I have no idea why people think this is a legit way to "heal themselves."

At least with a fire pit you know you're gonna get cancer.


Please don't throw raccoons into firepits. I admit I have no scientific data, but i'm fairly sure raccoons prefer aromatherapy over being thrown into firepits and I doubt the reason is cancer, but again, I cannot back that up with scientic data, more research may be needed.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Veterinarian: Your dog wants steak, your pet racoon wants trash
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Veterinarian: Your dog wants steak, your pet racoon wants trash


Then why is mine asking for that guy's leg?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: Veterinarian: Your dog wants steak, your pet racoon wants trash


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, for years I used to think aromatherapy was a medical procedure for people who had a problem with their sense of smell.That is, until I was at a party, and the topic came up. Everyone just stared at me, waiting for a punchline that never came.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Aroma The Rapy" is an unpublished DC Comics supervillian.
 
