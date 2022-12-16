 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WXYZ Detroit)   Woman arrested for the crime of returning a lost credit card while black   (wxyz.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No good deed unpunished always applies with the wrong skin pigment.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh, because cops are stupid racist pig bastards?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She needs to get a lawyer and file a civil suit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: She needs to get a lawyer and file a civil suit.


Rip them a whole new asshole, as they say in grad school law.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It seems like the cops are becoming a problem towards people of certain races.  Maybe we should tell the President of the United States to intervene.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

revrendjim: She needs to get a lawyer and file a civil suit.


I think that thanks to the publicity, lawyers are trying to get her right now.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, if somebody leaves a credit card at a cash register, I'd let the cashier worry about it. There's no possibility it gets returned to the wrong person that way - unless, of course, the cashier is fscking stupid.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.


Having lived in NYC, the advice I was given was 'never get involved, just walk away'.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: It seems like the cops are becoming a problem towards people of certain races.  Maybe we should tell the President of the United States to intervene.


It's been their raison d'être from the beginning.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's always impressive how little thought goes through a police officer's head.
 
tnpir
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are a lot of people in this story who should be locked into a portable toilet and set on fire.

These have got to be some of the stupidest, laziest cops in the history of the world that they pushed this bullshiat case the way they did.
 
Kar98
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.


Ask Richard Jewell.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ZMugg: mistahtom: It seems like the cops are becoming a problem towards people of certain races.  Maybe we should tell the President of the United States to intervene.

It's been their raison d'être from the beginning.


Instructions unclear. Ate a raisin. Hated it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

revrendjim: She needs to get a lawyer and file a civil suit.


It's Detroit.  She'll get 50 bucks and a half off coupon from White Castle.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.


When I see a lost kid, I keep an eye on them, but I also keep my distance.  Watching from between fence slats or behind a bush works best.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.

Having lived in NYC, the advice I was given was 'never get involved, just walk away'.


Yet the ending of Seinfeld.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But instead of picking it up, she follows the customer who most recently walked out of the store and said she asked her whether the card was hers.

I think at the very least I would have asked the person what kind of card it was.  I dropped a credit card on a ski slope once when I took my phone out of my pocket to take a picture.  I went back to the spot and it wasn't there so I skied down and asked the liftie if anyone turned it in.  As unlikely as it was that I'd just randomly ask lifties if they found a credit card in hopes it would one day pay off, the dude still asked me what kind of card it was before handing it over.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay, someone help me out here. First it's like:

Sandra could be seen grabbing the card and walking it out to the woman while she sat in her car.

Then it's like:

"Who do you give that card to?" the officer asks Wilson, without showing Wilson the video.
She replied, saying she handed it "to the man behind the counter."

And then the lawyer's like:

"Because she says that she gives the card to the clerk-just guessing at what she would do in that situation-they take that as evidence that somehow she's in cahoots with the woman who used the card illegally," he said.

None of that makes any sense. Did she forget running the card out to the woman in that short a time? I mean, my memory is like a plastic sieve, but I feel like something so out of the ordinary would stick.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kar98: Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.

Ask Richard Jewell.


The guy saved people's lives. The ensuing stupid shiat from law enforcement shouldn't have ever happened, but I'd hope anybody in that situation would do what he did.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kar98: Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.

Ask Richard Jewell.


Indeed.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Never return something you think might have been stolen, never try to help a lost child, never ever get involved, because you will get accused.  Cops see everyone as guilty until proven innocent, and it doesn't matter that the Constitution says the exact opposite.


It's a sad state of affairs but that's where we are at. The American justice system is a sick reflection of a sick society full of shiatheels.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 minute ago  
1. Never speak to the police without a lawyer. Ever. If they think you're guilty of something there's nothing you can say to change their minds. After giving your name just shut your cake hole no matter what they ask.

2. I've never met a cop I would accuse of being bright.
 
