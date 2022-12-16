 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Guardian)   The shootings in America will continue until the planet cools   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Climate change, Gun violence in the United States, Heat, Gun politics, Firearms, Global warming, warm temperatures, gun violence  
posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2022 at 1:25 AM



Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But to stop global warming we'll neat to shut down the Violent Pummelling Machine and we need the Violent Pummelling Machine running at full capacity to increase morale.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why us lizard people live deep underground, so we stay cool which completely eliminates undesirable shootings caused through simple overheating.  That's science.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i'm baffled by this kind of shiat. in chicago you won't go murder someone because it's too cold out? should the cops drive around putting fans in front of people's doorsteps?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh good, it's not the guns' fault after all.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Research suggests my dick is two feet long.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm suprised the planet is only warming in the United States. What a way to know.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Almost 8,000 shootings in US cities in recent years were attributable to unseasonably warm temperatures


.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
