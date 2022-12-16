 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(The Age (Melbourne))   On the plus side, hallucinogenic spinach would get kids to eat their vegetables   (theage.com.au) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Food Standards Australia New Zealand, Recall election, baby spinach, Salads, Existential quantification, Spinach, dozens of people, Cobb salad  
•       •       •

314 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 9:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I yam whut I yam. Goo goo ga joob!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My paternal grandmother would put a lot of sugar on her carrots. And then my paternal grandfather would sneak in and put in a little bit more. The carrots never made it around the table more than twice.

/ corn bread, meatloaf, mashed potatoes and glazed carrots.

// the meat in the meatloaf was actually beef sometimes. Most of the time...it was rabbit. Topped with grandma's magic bbq sauce that could make anything taste good.

/// anything. Pretty sure that one of the ingredients was cocaine.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spinach must flow

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Hallucinogenic Spinach have a hit in 1969 "(Just Like) Romeo & Juliet"?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to score some peyote in the desert. Thanks, Drew. You now are an illicit drug dealer
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of Gandalf's pipe weed ended up in the spinach mix?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobbitland asks all of its citizens to become sad tossers.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: My paternal grandmother would put a lot of sugar on her carrots. And then my paternal grandfather would sneak in and put in a little bit more. The carrots never made it around the table more than twice.

/ corn bread, meatloaf, mashed potatoes and glazed carrots.

// the meat in the meatloaf was actually beef sometimes. Most of the time...it was rabbit. Topped with grandma's magic bbq sauce that could make anything taste good.

/// anything. Pretty sure that one of the ingredients was cocaine.


Ha! I used to do a similar enhancement to my mom's spaghetti sauce. When I was little I noticed my older brother would walk by the pot of sauce, taste it and add some garlic. Wanting to be "cool" like my older brother I started doing the same thing. What I didn't realize until I was much older was we both would do this over and over through out the day. Good thing garlic is tasty!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallucinogenic spinach is the name of my "forgot to scrape the mold off" cover band.

Besides - why does it even matter, wavy portal to the internet? You're just going to spend it on frogs....
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cannaconnection.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.dribbble.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Popeye would be trippin'
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sure they'll eat their vegetables, but it takes hours....
 
darinwil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ansius: [cannaconnection.com image 750x325]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder if the same artists drew these
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's what killed Mighty Mouse

friday87central.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, Woolworths? Are they still a thing?

"... hallucinations where they are seeing things that aren't there," he said. "They can't give a good recount of what happened.
"No one has died ..."

I eat Costco spinach on a daily basis, why am I not getting this variant?

'Tis the season, we need all the help we can get. Help us Costco

/sorry, read TFA
//won't happen again
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

darinwil: ansius: [cannaconnection.com image 750x325]

[Fark user image 425x318]
I wonder if the same artists drew these


They're both Popeye cartoons so, possibly.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mind Flowers
Youtube Zwuq0vPpgoM
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Wait, Woolworths? Are they still a thing?



It is in Aus.  Apparently unrelated to FW Woolworth.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Homer Meets Space Coyote - The Simpsons
Youtube L4qsNSSbftM
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The tunnel is my favorite part!
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point I think Hallucinations would be redundant

/Or would it make the world look normal for a few hours?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.