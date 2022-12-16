 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(ABC News) Crimo Jr. charged for signing the Firearm Owner's Identification card that allowed his then 19-year-old son Crimo III to obtain the weapon for the Highland Park, Ill shooting. He might as well change his last name to Criminal (abcnews.go.com)
    More: Dumbass, father of the suspected Highland Park, United States, suspect's father, Bobby Crimo Jr., Crimo Jr., 20-years-olds, Bodily harm, single parent  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes they hammer the parent over illegal kid gun stuff, sometimes they don't.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a step in the right direction.  But does anyone think it'll actually fly with a jury?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: It's a step in the right direction.  But does anyone think it'll actually fly with a jury?


It won't.  It's all for show.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like the defense lawyer's statement that parents will have to be worried about what their 19 year old does.  Yeah, if you help him buy a gun and then he kills a bunch of people with it, you should be farking worried.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: I like the defense lawyer's statement that parents will have to be worried about what their 19 year old does.  Yeah, if you help him buy a gun and then he kills a bunch of people with it, you should be farking worried.


How about a car?  Buy a car or cosign a loan and you get charged if someone dies?  That doesn't make sense.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Makes you wonder if Hunter Biden will ever serve time for lying on his Form 4473.

Or the disposal of said firearm in the way he did it..

/Before you get your panties in a fluff.. I'm not a trumpster.
//I read the info..
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now do Kyle's momma.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: I like the defense lawyer's statement that parents will have to be worried about what their 19 year old does.  Yeah, if you help him buy a gun and then he kills a bunch of people with it, you should be farking worried.


Being 19 years of age makes you an adult in the eyes of the law.  So one adult criming for another should make Daddy an accessory.

Not a lawyer.  Don't try to play one on the internets.  Just my opinion for what it's worth.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Makes you wonder if Hunter Biden will ever serve time for lying on his Form 4473.

Or the disposal of said firearm in the way he did it..

/Before you get your panties in a fluff.. I'm not a trumpster.
//I read the info..


Citation(s) with court record links please.
 
Kar98
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

2wolves: Famous Thamas: I like the defense lawyer's statement that parents will have to be worried about what their 19 year old does.  Yeah, if you help him buy a gun and then he kills a bunch of people with it, you should be farking worried.

Being 19 years of age makes you an adult in the eyes of the law.  So one adult criming for another should make Daddy an accessory.

Not a lawyer.  Don't try to play one on the internets.  Just my opinion for what it's worth.


If the 19 year old is an adult then he should be legally old enough to buy a gun.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

2wolves: wildlifer: Makes you wonder if Hunter Biden will ever serve time for lying on his Form 4473.

Or the disposal of said firearm in the way he did it..

/Before you get your panties in a fluff.. I'm not a trumpster.
//I read the info..

Citation(s) with court record links please.


No court records yet, ATF is in the pocket of the BIG GUY..
He answered the one question, Have you ever used illegal drugs as "NO".

We all know that a lie.. he smoked crack..
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: I like the defense lawyer's statement that parents will have to be worried about what their 19 year old does.  Yeah, if you help him buy a gun and then he kills a bunch of people with it, you should be farking worried.


The fscker was 21 when he committed those murders. At that point, he didn't need any parental help to purchase a firearm.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
""I had no -- not an inkling, warning -- that this was going to happen."

"I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card," Crimo told ABC News this summer. "They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I'm not exactly sure. And either you're approved or denied, and he was approved."

Most parents have have no inkling of what their children are thinking and going through. They are not farking mind readers. So unless they can prove that the parents knew their kid was going to go on a murderous rampage they should not be held accountable, because the signature on the FOID form was a requirement. It was not like the father was forging his son's signature or signing when he was forbidden to do so. And if the father is going to be held responsible for this then the State police should also be held responsible. After all, they were the ones who ultimately decided it was okay for the kid to get his FOID card.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Famous Thamas: I like the defense lawyer's statement that parents will have to be worried about what their 19 year old does.  Yeah, if you help him buy a gun and then he kills a bunch of people with it, you should be farking worried.

How about a car?  Buy a car or cosign a loan and you get charged if someone dies?  That doesn't make sense.


I remember one case where the parents bought a high school sophomore a Mustang he proceeded to put nitrous in, and when he killed everybody in two cars there was a civil lawsuit. but it was in a rich neighborhood. Well, upper middle class.
 
