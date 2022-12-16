 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   You know you have a drinking problem when you're sitting down to get a pint in a 7-11 in Canada   (cp24.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Convenience store, Restaurant, Ethanol, Promise, corner store, Alcoholic beverage, Wine, way Premier Doug Ford  
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Doug's done A LOT of dumb shiat over his time in office a ton of "who the hell had Doug's ear and wanted that random shiat?" this is among the very random shiat-iest.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

sno man: Doug's done A LOT of dumb shiat over his time in office a ton of "who the hell had Doug's ear and wanted that random shiat?" this is among the very random shiat-iest.


I'm assuming a large campaign contribution from the 7-11 chain.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now you can have a beer with your taquitos like a civilized person.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While I've never considered a C-store to be an appropriate place to drink, there's been times where I've thought "It'd be great to open this right here without" wondering if the counter dude was going to be cool about it. I guess I'm saying, I approve.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow! Picking up chicks at the local 7-11 has just got a whole lot easier.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not any worse than this:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you refer to a pint as beer, you don't have a problem yet.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know you have an eating problem when you're sitting down to get dinner in a 7-11 in Canada
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Canadian Headline

Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFA: 7-Eleven to serve alcohol with in-store dining in Ontario

FTFInternet:  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Most Canadian Headline

[Fark user image 500x756]

FTFA: 7-Eleven to serve alcohol with in-store dining in Ontario

FTFInternet:  [Fark user image 660x880]


I was looking for a date on that last pic because although healthcare is individual to each province, healthcare sectors in each province nowadays are screaming for cost of living updates to salary and so on. Our healthcare is in the shiatter, because of Tories.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: Incident on 57th Street: Most Canadian Headline

[Fark user image 500x756]

FTFA: 7-Eleven to serve alcohol with in-store dining in Ontario

FTFInternet:  [Fark user image 660x880]

I was looking for a date on that last pic because although healthcare is individual to each province, healthcare sectors in each province nowadays are screaming for cost of living updates to salary and so on. Our healthcare is in the shiatter, because of Tories.


My goal was to make an innocent Fark "Funny" post, but I realized I was in too deep too late.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/06/canadian-doctor-protest-their-own-pay-raises.html
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Beer served in a 7-11.  It's what Doug's brother would have wanted.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Beer served in a 7-11.  It's what Doug's brother would have wanted.


Rob was more of a crack and cheap vodka kinda guy. At least he mostly meant well, Doug's just an asshole that says he doesn't even drink.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not so far fetched. A take-out restaurant in Ontario can sell beer.
And "take-out restaurant" is a pretty vague description.
 
0z79
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Crappy booze and barely-passable pizza, 12-hour-old taquitos, the faint smell of hobo piss... I can smell it now.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alcohol is an awful drug
 
Electrify
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who was surprised that this didn't happen in Florida first?

/seems like a perfect place for Florida Man to take his wife to for their 20th anniversary
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everyone has to be so goddamned fancy now.

Just buy a 40 to chug in the passenger's seat of your car in the parking lot and toss the empty to the curb, then slide over and drive to pick up your kid from their mom and stepdad's house like a normal person.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All they need is some video poker machines and it'll be just like Vegas.
 
