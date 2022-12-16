 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Business Insider) Hero The only good billionaire just unveiled a website detailing where her $14 billion in donations, so far since 2019, have gone. It includes a search engine so you can check out your area
    Philanthropy, Details of MacKenzie Scott, The Trevor Project, Historically black colleges and universities, searchable website Scott, Gift, section of the site, College  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Take a look at the website. Item after item for millions of dollars. That's an impressive amount of money.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope it infuriates Bezos to see all "his" money doing actual good in the world.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have a functioning society with strong government safety nets than Bush and Trump tax cut philanthropy
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame it usually takes a complete prick to amass a huge fortune.

But it's nice when their fortunes end up in the hands of people who decide to give it away.

But it's too rare that this happens, so just tax the pricks.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are plenty of good billionaires and lazy journalists never interview them.   Why would they?  Hell, journalists don't even interview the people who design and make things at big companies that are owned by billionaires.   When they have a tech question, they ask the money man so they can get dumb answers and lots of hits.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we can feed her to the Guillotine last.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still can't get into heaven.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously need to hit her up because things are rough.

/ Way too much CSB.
 
voyageur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western Colorado:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She and I should for a ride on a Penny-Farthing built for two.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only good billionaire?"  Huh, I didn't even know she was sick.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: I just hope it infuriates Bezos


Why be nasty? Seriously.
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to give away money you didn't earn.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every billionaire is a failure of society. But good on Ms. Scott for trying to put those resources into improving society somewhat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Summoner101: I just hope it infuriates Bezos

Why be nasty? Seriously.


Why defend him and try to silence criticism of him? Seriously.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: I'd rather have a functioning society with strong government safety nets than Bush and Trump tax cut philanthropy


Why Billionaires Won't Save Us | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj | Netflix
Youtube mS9CFBlLOcg
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Summoner101: I just hope it infuriates Bezos

Why be nasty? Seriously.


Bezos still won't sleep with you
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: She and I should for a ride on a Penny-Farthing built for two.


Six: Who are you?
Two: The new Number Two.
Six: Who is Number One?
Two: You are Number Six.
Six (running on the Village's beach): I am not a number; I am a free man!!!
Two: [Laughter]
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: there are plenty of good billionaires and lazy journalists never interview them.   Why would they?  Hell, journalists don't even interview the people who design and make things at big companies that are owned by billionaires.   When they have a tech question, they ask the money man so they can get dumb answers and lots of hits.


I don't know if you could possibly be a "good" billionaire.

I suspect not.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting a kick out of this because my daughter's career involves connecting extremely wealthy people with charitable causes. There's a lot more to it than just throwing money around. You want to make sure it goes where it can make an impact and you want to be able to measure criteria for success. Sounds like this person is doing it right on her own but most don't have a clue.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she's earmarking everything so that the money is legitimately spent on genuinely good causes and not suddenly disappearing and soon afterward the administrators of those charities are all driving new cars and their kids' college tuitions are paid off.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: Two: You are Number Six.


Or is it "You are, Number Six"?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Every billionaire is a failure of society. But good on Ms. Scott for trying to put those resources into improving society somewhat.


Indeed.  The common good shouldn't be left to the whims of whoever has accumulated the biggest pile of gold.  Too often their whims point elsewhere.

We're a community, and anyone hoarding billions of dollars in wealth should be evicted from it.  Without their wealth.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only good billionaire

George Soros doesn't count?

/ducks
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Summoner101: I just hope it infuriates Bezos

Why be nasty? Seriously.


thats not "nasty"
nasty would look like...

Bezos should be arrested for what he's done to the working class of this country and put in a special prison with all the underpaid, abused, former amazon employees, who have had to resort to crime due to the choices Bezos made that led to his billions.  every time he is raped in this theoretical prison that person is also awarded $4 billion of his money which they can give away to charity until Bezos whole family dies penniless in a ditch somewhere from unpaid medical debt.

if, you know, i wanted to be nasty about it.
 
HFK
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: there are plenty of good billionaires and lazy journalists never interview them.   Why would they?  Hell, journalists don't even interview the people who design and make things at big companies that are owned by billionaires.   When they have a tech question, they ask the money man so they can get dumb answers and lots of hits.


Most likely because they don't want to be interviewed. Why would they? If I was a billionaire or won the mega millions I would keep as private as possible so as to not bring around the grifters. Believe me there would be some good donations but that is between me and the recipients.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snort: Still can't get into heaven.


I always looked at it in that she is giving it an honest try. It is not all PR and tax write off. Will she get there? Who knows?
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Her maiden name is Tuttle. I wonder if she is related to the Korean War hero, Captain Jonathan S. Tuttle?

;-)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Call me MacKenzie.
 
Shryke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This thread needs more broke AF Fark lefties wagging their righteous fingers at the rich....with $12 lattes in their other hand.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shryke: This thread needs more broke AF Fark lefties wagging their righteous fingers at the rich....with $12 lattes in their other hand.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Getting a kick out of this because my daughter's career involves connecting extremely wealthy people with charitable causes. There's a lot more to it than just throwing money around. You want to make sure it goes where it can make an impact and you want to be able to measure criteria for success. Sounds like this person is doing it right on her own but most don't have a clue.


It's all just ridiculously inefficient. Good on your sister for trying, but charity is not the answer.
 
