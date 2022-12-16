 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(CNN)   And 2022's winner for first world problem: "I can't make it into work, I'm stuck at Machu Picchu"   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: News, Cusco, Machu Picchu, Tourism in Peru, Peru, ancient city of Machu Picchu, Florida resident Kathryn Martucci, US State Department, son Michael Martucci  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 6:15 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK Francisco Pizarro.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll never be over Machu Picchu

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now it's either that Americans never go abroad, or that going abroad for vacation is uniquely American; you can't have it both ways.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got train tracks to follow, start walking.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been planning a trip to Machu Picchu early next year, looking at all the costs, comparing packages to booking hotels, trains myself etc.
Maybe I'll wait and see....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they thought llamas smelled bad ... on the... outside
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also 1522's winner, as a matter of fact.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He'll never be over Machu Picchu

[pbs.twimg.com image 240x240]


"Damn you"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You've got train tracks to follow, start walking.


You mean start waddling?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll never get over matcha boba

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, the hotel on top of the mountain is supposed to be pretty decent - but it's too damn expensive.

I spent a couple months in Peru, way back when. I flew there the day after the MRTA stormed the Japanese embassy in Peru, holding it and the people inside hostage for like a month or something. I ended up hanging out with one of the guys translating for the terrorists into Japanese (he spoke English too). It was kinda crazy, but it wasn't a problem to travel at the time. Everyone I met was lovely - but I'm a very respectful traveler, so that's my usual experience.

I had a great time, and Macchu Picchu really is worth visiting. I think my favorite part was probably the Urumbamba Valley though, it's simply stunning. Life-changingly gorgeous.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When is the voting for dumbest Fark headlines of the year?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.