Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Axios) Morouns ordered to pay $50,000 for blighted property in Detroit. Get a brain Morouns
    Misc, Property, City, Property law, Detroit's large landowners, president of Detroit-Windsor Truck Ferry, Moroun-owned company, piece of riverfront land, State of play  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. A almost a full fivski for each blighted property. That's definitely going to get the Marouns into compliance.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BigMax: Wow. A almost a full fivski for each blighted property. That's definitely going to get the Marouns into compliance.


At least it's something. They're just one of dozens of investors that are just sitting on thousands of unoccupied residential spaces in Detroit. They're playing the long game and redevelop when it's prudent.
They want to keep their costs low so they do minimal maintenance. At least there's some accountability to the people who have to live near these blighted properties.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deport them who Sweden.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Deport them who* Sweden.


*to
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could they tell the difference from the other properties.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't know, the Moroun family is the closest thing Detroit has these days to a modern day mafia family.  They're legally legit but have their fingers in everything, have way too many people in their pockets and pretty much just ignore whatever the government tells them to do.  They (probably) don't make people disappear, but they've got the kind of money to make that unnecessary to begin with.  If you've got a price they can pay it and if you don't they'll just toss that money to your opponent in the next election cycle.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, an average of $25 per property.  Way to go Detroit, you really showed them
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that'll larn 'em.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at this from a capitalist point of view, it put a $25 value on every piece of real estate in Detroit.

Fark that: assess them with towing fees of $300 and $20 an hour impound fees.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sounds like this is a job for:  Special real estate tax assessment on blighted property-person.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Deport them who Sweden.


The father just passed away just short of 100. You could deport the kids, but that wouldn't be nearly as much fun.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: For those who don't know, the Moroun family is the closest thing Detroit has these days to a modern day mafia family.  They're legally legit but have their fingers in everything, have way too many people in their pockets and pretty much just ignore whatever the government tells them to do.  They (probably) don't make people disappear, but they've got the kind of money to make that unnecessary to begin with.  If you've got a price they can pay it and if you don't they'll just toss that money to your opponent in the next election cycle.


A story about the Morouns. They were the number one donor to Kwame Kilpatrick. They owned the old Michigan Central Terminal, which was heavily contaminated with PCBs and other toxins. It was generally considered worthless (although Ford is now fixing it up).

Anyway, the Kilpatrick administration agreed to buy it from the Morouns for $250 million to use as a new Police Headquarters. Only the City's lack of money saved it from that corrupt deal.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: BigMax: Wow. A almost a full fivski for each blighted property. That's definitely going to get the Marouns into compliance.

At least it's something. They're just one of dozens of investors that are just sitting on thousands of unoccupied residential spaces in Detroit. They're playing the long game and redevelop when it's prudent.
They want to keep their costs low so they do minimal maintenance. At least there's some accountability to the people who have to live near these blighted properties.


$50,000 doesn't even cover what it cost to inspect the violation. This is just Detroit continuing to be Detroit
 
Fooshards
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, "justice" in the form of a 1% cost of doing business assessment.  The system works!
 
