Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Yahoo)   Toronto proudly announces that it scored   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Toronto, National Hockey League, New York City, American Hockey League, Metropolitan Police Service, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa, snow clearing plans  
721 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 7:15 PM (46 minutes ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
neilbradley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hopefully not too quickly.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sam and Dave - Hold On, I'm Coming
Youtube Fowldx4hRtI
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I Just Had Sex (feat. Akon)
Youtube lQlIhraqL7o
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lQlIhraqL7o]


The Lonely Island - Jizz In My Pants (Official Music Video)
Youtube VLnWf1sQkjY
 
ISO15693
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The adults in the room didn't have the same reaction to the mailer's wording as some others have"

But they will still have to defer to the oversexualizing/complaining child-karen pearl clutchers it seems
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
image.spreadshirtmedia.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They could probably pay for a whole year of snow removal off the t-shirt sales with this on it. They
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
/ they knew
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x222]


weird flex, but ok
 
akallen404
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: Wasilla Hillbilly: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lQlIhraqL7o]

[YouTube video: The Lonely Island - Jizz In My Pants (Official Music Video)]


Orgy for One - NSP
Youtube LpgRE8cbVpc
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Toronto the Good... in bed.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just not in her hair, ok?
 
