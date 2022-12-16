 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Not a good surprise   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, Arizona, Police, Sex offender, Sexual intercourse, CASA GRANDE, Human sexual behavior, Criminal Investigation Department, Crime  
•       •       •

965 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 5:35 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Surprise man arrested for allegedly exploiting Casa Grande teenage girl sexually, police say"

So, police thought it was someone else but then some would-be Jessica Fletcher came along at the last minute and revealed the truth?

...or, does this mean that the surprise was that it was a man?

/Too lazy to read the article.
//No surprise there.
///Three.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was for him, briefly
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She''ll never be over Casa Grande.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From Casa Grande to the Big House through the court system.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this the first story on Fark to ever literally involve Surprise Sex?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Surprise man arrested for allegedly exploiting Casa Grande teenage girl sexually, police say"

So, police thought it was someone else but then some would-be Jessica Fletcher came along at the last minute and revealed the truth?

...or, does this mean that the surprise was that it was a man?

/Too lazy to read the article.
//No surprise there.
///Three.


It's where the guy is from. But I've been saying for years that any headline about Surprise needs an exclamation point. Like : Surprise! Man arrested for allegedly exploiting Casa Grande teenage girl sexually
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz is hoping to get their number.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Posting about my sexual tryst with a 15yo girl on multiple social media sites is the best idea I ever had." ~Joel Disanto
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On the plus side, he's not the one from Casa Grande. I cringe every time there's an AZ story from that area, expecting to see someone that I went to high school with.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This has the feel of the Law of Surprise from The Witcher.

/ for those who don't know...it's kind of like Deus Ex had a baby with a MacGuffin.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not all surprises are good surprises.

MST3K: The Day the Earth Froze - Snacktion
Youtube 2HSYkVDxGVY
 
gbv23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is Casa Grande the sister of Ariana?

i.imgur.comView Full Size

/ Olivia Rodrigro, but whatever
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was hoping the surprise would be someone exploiting a teenage girl not sexually.

For example, you could force them to babble into WoW chat for 18 hours a day about Olivia Rodrigo.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: From Casa Grande to the Big House through the court system.


Nice.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.