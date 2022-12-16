 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Partially clothed men dressed as elves, alcohol, a high school choir, and a dirty Santa... you sure know how to party for a school board member   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, High school, president of the Claremont Unified school board, high school students, Claremont High School choir, parents' allegations, district school board member, emergency meeting, social media  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... would go to that party
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of costumes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've seen this porno.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
images.uncyc.orgView Full Size
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ohhh, the Daily Fail found a pic of the school board member in question with Kamala Harris.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They mention a "dirty" Santa but never really explained what that is.

"playfully flexing" as one does
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can take the teenager out of the high school, but you can never take high school out of the teen.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is a dirty Santa a sex move?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

czei: Ohhh, the Daily Fail found a pic of the school board member in question with Kamala Harris.

[Fark user image image 634x634]

[Fark user image image 634x324]


although... is that his creepy fingers on her shoulder?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those are some ripped goddamn elves.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Don't care. Had Santa Sex."
nypost.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

czei: Ohhh, the Daily Fail found a pic of the school board member in question with Kamala Harris.

[Fark user image image 634x634]

[Fark user image image 634x324]


She should resign immediately. The new Republican house should immediately launch an investigation. Is Kamala Harris grooming high school students to be gay elves? I'm just asking questions here.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

special20: "Don't care. Had Santa Sex."
[nypost.com image 850x1190]


hahahaaa!
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How in God's name do you get to a point where you think this is okay?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: They mention a "dirty" Santa but never really explained what that is.

"playfully flexing" as one does


Sounds like a cocktail. Or that it should be one.
 
