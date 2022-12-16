 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WKRN Nashville)   Worker finds "adult male human heart" in salt pile at TN Department of Transportation facility. Who knew human hearts had male genitalia?   (wkrn.com) divider line
40
    More: Weird, Police, Constable, Coroner, Sheriff Chris Davis, United States, human heart, Sheriff, salt pile  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.


Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He knew, deep down, that it was sincere.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That awkward moment when you accidentally fill the transport cooler with the wrong bucket....
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More surprising when male genitalia have a heart.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee?  That's weird.  Could've sworn I left my heart in San Francisco.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size

What?
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They knew it was a male heart after they placed it next to a crying baby and the TV in the room switched to ESPN and the volume increased.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more shocked that Tennessee use road salt.
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.


Or they know whose it is
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He noticed it wasn't made of iron. Just kidding, honey. Ummm I have to go.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"Sheriff Davis said the heart was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville. "I do want to reiterate that it was an adult male.""

And, yes there are differences between adult heart tissue by gender . From PubMed:

"It is seen that after puberty there is a 15-30% increase in the heart mass in males which is proportionate to the body size. Thus the male myocyte undergoes a greater degree of hypertrophy when compared to female. 

...

The average adult male heart rate is between 70 and 72 beats per minute, while the average for adult women is between 78 and 82 beats. This difference is largely accounted for by the size of the heart, which is typically smaller in females than males. The smaller female heart, pumping less blood with each beat, needs to beat at a faster rate to match the larger male heart's output"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I'm more shocked that Tennessee use road salt.


Eastern Tennessee is in the Appalachians. They get a fair amount of winter weather.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had a throbbing heart-on?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: And, yes there are differences between adult heart tissue by gender . From PubMed:


Be that as it may, can you tell a disembodied male vs. female heart without karyotyping? (Or PCR.)
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.


There might be anatomical differences
https://www.cardofmich.com/men-women-heart-differences/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aorta find out whose it is.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.


Barring disease, I believe male hearts are also larger and a coroner might be able to make a determination based on that factor.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.

There might be anatomical differences
https://www.cardofmich.com/men-women-heart-differences/


From that link...

"The differences between men and women are usually abundantly clear, but not always."

You can say that again.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.

Barring disease, I believe male hearts are also larger and a coroner might be able to make a determination based on that factor.


Nah, no boob artery.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Sicilian message.  It means all that salt you add to your food will eventually kill you.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: drjekel_mrhyde: I'm more shocked that Tennessee use road salt.

Eastern Tennessee is in the Appalachians. They get a fair amount of winter weather.


Can confirm. Here in the high elevations we're looking at single digits and snow showers next week.

/this has been your fark weather forecast
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby's clearly never heard of a cockle
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: spongeboob: phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.

There might be anatomical differences
https://www.cardofmich.com/men-women-heart-differences/

From that link...

"The differences between men and women are usually abundantly clear, but not always."

You can say that again.


A lot of people don't realize it, but there's a vas deferens.

/wait, that's nuts!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So someone was using a time tested method of preserving meat. Big deal.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.


I believe they would have done DNA analysis, likely by PCR, for male specific genes, like SRY. They may have been able to check for Barr bodies, which are almost exclusively found in females, but im not sure if the desicated statenof the tissue would allow that.

It's almost certainly a male heart. Still, there's  a very, very, small chance that the former owner had a disorder like complete androgen insensitivity syndrome or a complete loss of function of a gene in the male development pathway like SRY, where they have a Y chromosome but are phenotypically male. Extreme long shot, but technically possible. In this case the old adage "when you hear hoofbeats you think horses not zebras" applies.

A karyotype, where you get a pretty picture of all the chromosomes, requires actively dividing cells (chromosomes aren't condensed like that except during cell division), so in this case that's impossible because the heart was preserved in salt to the point of dehydration according to the article. Likewise rtPCR analysis of sex specific gene expression wouldn't be possible for the same reason.

/This would have made a good exam question.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They could tell it was a man because it was found next to a lifted toilet seat
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: He noticed it wasn't made of iron. Just kidding, honey. Ummm I have to go.


AND A GOOD DAY TO YOU SIR!
/bulk of the series
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hobnail: Tom-Servo: spongeboob: phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.

There might be anatomical differences
https://www.cardofmich.com/men-women-heart-differences/

From that link...

"The differences between men and women are usually abundantly clear, but not always."

You can say that again.

A lot of people don't realize it, but there's a vas deferens.

/wait, that's nuts!


Booooo.gif
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.


Plus the size is an indicator. Men's hearts are generally larger than women's.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.


I didn't know that was a simple test.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.

Plus the size is an indicator. Men's hearts are generally larger than women's.


YEs, but mine would be conclusive.  "I can definitely say X" is always better than "I think it is X because of probability".  I would assume they would preliminarily classify it as male based upon gross physiology, and then do a DNA test to rule out the female outliers
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There was no indication of ice so it must be a male heart.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: phalamir: Lambskincoat: The only way they could guess that, is if a dismembered Johnson was also found on the scene.

Or they did a simple DNA test to check the sex chromosome.

I didn't know that was a simple test.


We can tell you how many Ashkenazi Jewish women from the southwestern corner of Belarus are in your ancestry almost to the individual woman.  Compared to that, seeing if you have a dangle or not is simple.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Aorta find out whose it is.



You Done Stompt on My Heart
Youtube q9LuElaiZY8
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They found the heart's twitter bio? Cuz that's the only way to know for sure.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: FTFA:

"Sheriff Davis said the heart was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville. "I do want to reiterate that it was an adult male.""

And, yes there are differences between adult heart tissue by gender . From PubMed:

"It is seen that after puberty there is a 15-30% increase in the heart mass in males which is proportionate to the body size. Thus the male myocyte undergoes a greater degree of hypertrophy when compared to female. 

...

The average adult male heart rate is between 70 and 72 beats per minute, while the average for adult women is between 78 and 82 beats. This difference is largely accounted for by the size of the heart, which is typically smaller in females than males. The smaller female heart, pumping less blood with each beat, needs to beat at a faster rate to match the larger male heart's output"


Those differences would be minuscule, one would have to see many hearts to be able to distinguish, the caveat of 'barring disease' is also not a small thing, as many people are walking around with varying degrees, and types of heart diseases and failure, all of which can affect the size of a male or female heart.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.