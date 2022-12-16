 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(WHDH Boston)   Grand Theft Auto - Amazon Prime edition   (whdh.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like some weird chipmunk or something like that.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did we have a thread about the shootout?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://abcnews.go.com/US/amazon-worker-shot-colleague-returns-fire-killing-suspect/story?id=95298472
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Live Free or Derp
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cadieux apparently made his way to Derry before crashing the truck and then allegedly stole another vehicle before being arrested in Hollis.

HE just really wanted to have Christmas in Hollis.
 
patrick767
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever. I don't care who's driving. Just get me my farking package by 8pm today.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: https://abcnews.go.com/US/amazon-worker-shot-colleague-returns-fire-killing-suspect/story?id=95298472


So you think the guy who stole a truck in New Hampshire and got arrested, and the guy who got into a shootout in Arizona, and got killed, are the same dude?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: He looks like some weird chipmunk or something like that.


Sloptimus Prime
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: DoctorCal: https://abcnews.go.com/US/amazon-worker-shot-colleague-returns-fire-killing-suspect/story?id=95298472

So you think the guy who stole a truck in New Hampshire and got arrested, and the guy who got into a shootout in Arizona, and got killed, are the same dude?


Welcome to FarQ.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: DoctorCal: https://abcnews.go.com/US/amazon-worker-shot-colleague-returns-fire-killing-suspect/story?id=95298472

So you think the guy who stole a truck in New Hampshire and got arrested, and the guy who got into a shootout in Arizona, and got killed, are the same dude?


Not, not in the least.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see Alex Jones' side hustle is equally destructive and stupid.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Theft by Unauthorized Taking

Ooh I have some good ones:
Murder by unauthorized killing
Rape involving genitalia
Public urination by unauthorized peeing
 
NakedApe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you watch the video, after a long commercial, you will see a good looking news reader identifying the thief as  Sean K. Do. Unknown if he is related to Ernie.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Amazon drivers report that people follow them.
 
