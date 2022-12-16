 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(KBZK Bozeman)   If an avalanche researcher triggers an avalanche, do they get an award or do they just let it slide?   (kbzk.com) divider line
    Ironic, Avalanche, Snow  
posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2022 at 1:20 PM



little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my first day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does an avalanche researcher do their job if there are no avalanches?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: How does an avalanche researcher do their job if there are no avalanches?


"I was just trying to collect more data on my research into homicide!"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Third Man: AdmirableSnackbar: How does an avalanche researcher do their job if there are no avalanches?

"I was just trying to collect more data on my research into homicide!"


Not many people with that kind of Dexterity.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's called "practical experimentation."
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honey, Ask your mom if she wants to go skying this weekend.
 
Floki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuffy: Honey, Ask your mom if she wants to go skying this weekend.


Skying?

To the moon, Alice! To the moon!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size

Yeah, I really do think.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it too late for the pebbles to vote?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the same researcher during his previous career as a marine biologist:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too bad they didn't get a vid of it.  I love avalanche vids. : )
 
rwhitehd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too late for entry into the year's best headlines?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If an avalanche researcher triggers an avalanche, do they get an award or do they just let it slide?

Good researchers never let their presence affect the environment they're researching.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby, I want you to walk with me here a moment.

I grew up around here, you know. That used to be my best friend Garrett's house over there. And that, well, that used to be the town's only funeral home. Over there, about a block down McArdle street, there used to be an ice cream parlor named Tip's. Tip's Big Cone. It's gone now, of course. I think it's a tire store. But back in the day, Tip's had the best vanilla ice cream in the state. Mrs. Tips, I think her name was Annie Lou, she'd get to the store at seven every morning and start the old mixing machines, and add her special ingredients one by one. By about 10:30, that vanilla ice cream was mixed and chilled, ready to go. Thick, sweet, creamy, buttery, velvety, like nothing you've ever had.

Subby, your headline is as delicious as anything that ever came out of Mrs. Tips' mixers. Yes indeed. Absolutely stupendous. Thank you.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They were all in love with plate tectonics
Data like a fountain
Research like an avalanche
Coming down the mountain
 
